High School Football Preview - Week Three

The third week of season features back-to-back nights of gridiron action at Heedum Field with Bergan taking on Lincoln Lutheran Thursday night and Fremont in action Friday night.

Fremont

vs. Omaha BensonThe Tigers will be looking for a bounce back performance after getting shutout 34-0 in their home opener in week two. Fremont will have to contend with an undefeated Bunnies squad, which picked up a 27-21 win over Omaha Northwest last week.

Benson started the season by squeaking out a 7-0 win over Bellevue East.

Fremont will be looking to get its rushing attack back on track after behind held to just 72 yards on 33 carries in the loss to North Platte.

Micah Moore is still searching for his record-breaking 35th rushing touchdown of his career after being kept out of the endzone for just the fourth time in the last two years.

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Arlington

The Eagles and Bluejays will fight for air superiority Friday night as both teams bring in unblemished records into week three.