High School Football Preview - Week Three

The third week of season features back-to-back nights of gridiron action at Heedum Field with Bergan taking on Lincoln Lutheran Thursday night and Fremont in action Friday night.
Fremont
vs. Omaha BensonThe Tigers will be looking for a bounce back performance after getting shutout 34-0 in their home opener in week two. Fremont will have to contend with an undefeated Bunnies squad, which picked up a 27-21 win over Omaha Northwest last week.
Benson started the season by squeaking out a 7-0 win over Bellevue East.
Fremont will be looking to get its rushing attack back on track after behind held to just 72 yards on 33 carries in the loss to North Platte.
Micah Moore is still searching for his record-breaking 35th rushing touchdown of his career after being kept out of the endzone for just the fourth time in the last two years.
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Arlington
The Eagles and Bluejays will fight for air superiority Friday night as both teams bring in unblemished records into week three.
Arlington is coming off a 21-20 win over North Bend Central after Frankie Rosenbalm score two of his three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to bring the Eagles back from a two-score deficit.
Rosenbalm has totaled five of Arlington’s seven touchdowns on the year, rushing for four and hauling in one touchdown pass.
Arlington quarterback Logan Kaup has thrown for 171 yards through two games on 13 of 21 passing for three touchdowns.
Ashland-Greenwood shutout Milford 33-0 in week two.
The Bluejays sophomore quarterback Dane Jacobson has been efficient at the signal caller spot, completing 65.6% of his passes for 286 yards through two games.
Area ScheduleLogan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) at BRLD
Doniphan-Trumbull at Bishop Neumann
Sandy Creek at David City
Cedar Bluffs at Nebraska Lutheran
North Bend Central vs. Pierce VS North Bend Central
Oakland-Craig vs. Crofton
Wahoo vs. Boys Town
Yutan vs. Ponca