High School Football Preview - Week Three

The third week of high school football action sees a pair of area schools put their perfect records on the line with Bergan traveling to Lincoln Lutheran and North Bend Central headed to Pierce.

Fremont at

Bellevue East, 7 p.m.The Tigers will look to right the ship on the road in week three, heading to Bellevue East.

Fremont is coming off a 35-31 loss to North Platte.

In his first start, junior Carter Sintek completed 50% of his passes (9 of 18) for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Sellon and Dawson Glause were both on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Sintek.

Micah Moore secured his second 100-yard rushing performance, racking up 157 yards and a score

The Chieftains are coming off a drubbing by crosstown rival Bellevue East 55-0 and sit at 0-2 on the season with a week one loss to Norfolk. The No. 1 Thunderbird put up 477 yards of offense on Bellevue East, scoring 35 points in the first quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Tk Barnett has provided the majority of Bellevue East’s offense, completing 12 of his 24 passes for 188 yards and the lone touchdown of the season for the Chieftains.