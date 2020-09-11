High School Football Preview - Week Three

The third week of high school football action sees a pair of area schools put their perfect records on the line with Bergan traveling to Lincoln Lutheran and North Bend Central headed to Pierce.
Fremont at
Bellevue East, 7 p.m.The Tigers will look to right the ship on the road in week three, heading to Bellevue East.
Fremont is coming off a 35-31 loss to North Platte.
In his first start, junior Carter Sintek completed 50% of his passes (9 of 18) for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Sellon and Dawson Glause were both on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Sintek.
Micah Moore secured his second 100-yard rushing performance, racking up 157 yards and a score
The Chieftains are coming off a drubbing by crosstown rival Bellevue East 55-0 and sit at 0-2 on the season with a week one loss to Norfolk. The No. 1 Thunderbird put up 477 yards of offense on Bellevue East, scoring 35 points in the first quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Tk Barnett has provided the majority of Bellevue East’s offense, completing 12 of his 24 passes for 188 yards and the lone touchdown of the season for the Chieftains.
Barnett is also the team’s leading rusher with 88 yards on 18 carries.
Fremont Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, 7 p.m.The Knights will face their second opponent ranked in the preseason Top 10 in a road game against the Warriors.
Bergan is coming off a 47-6 throttling of Grand Island Central Catholic at Heedum Field, catapulting the Knights to No. 4 in the Lincoln Journal Star rankings.
Lincoln Lutheran is coming off a 28-14 rivalry loss to Lincoln Christian in week two as the then-No. 9 team in Class 2C.
The Crusaders racked up 311 rushing yards on Lutheran in the win.
Bergan has averaged 220 rushing yards per game through two games, led by quarterback Koa McIntyre, who racked up 131 yards and three scores in week two.
This will be the first varsity game in school history played on the campus of Lincoln Lutheran, who are bringing in lights, scoreboard and bleachers to facilitate the contest, after other sites in Lincoln fell through.
North Bend Central at Pierce, 7 p.m.The Tigers head into a battle of unbeatens Friday, taking on the Bluejays in Pierce.
North Bend is coming off a shutout of Arlington, 30-0.
Running back Ethan Mullally notched his second straight 100-yard rushing game with a pair of scores while quarterback Brodey Johnson threw for two scores and 225 yards.
Pierce claimed a 41-21 win over Lakeview in week two.
The Pierce offense is averaging 46 points a game.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. BRLD , 7 p.m.The Raiders are coming off their first win since 2018 and looking to keep the momentum going against the Wolverines.
BRLD ran into the buzz saw that is Oakland-Craig win week two, getting shutout 62-0.
Cedar Bluffs vs. Nebraska Lutheran , 7 p.m.One team will emerge from this week three match-up that pits two 0-2 squads against each other.
The Wildcats are coming off a 56-20 loss to Winside while the Knights fell 68-6 to Falls City Sacred Heart.
Cedar Bluff’s Josh Cizek ran and passed for a touchdown the week two loss, accounting for 129 yards—99 rushing, 30 passing—of the Wildcats 224 yards.
Nebraska Lutheran is led by quarterback Nate Helwig, who has thrown for 225 yards and three touchdowns. The Knights have just 53 rushing yards thus far.
Other Area Games:Wahoo at Boys Town
Wahoo Neumann at Doniphan-Trumbull
Oakland-Craig at Crofton
Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood
Yutan at Ponca
