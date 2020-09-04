High School Football Preview - Week Two

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont at





North Platte, 7 p.m.The Tigers are coming off a week one win over Lincoln Northeast, but lost quarterback Jack Cooper to a season-ending injury.

Junior Carter Sintek took over late in the first quarter and played the rest of the game. He will make his first varsity start Friday.

North Platte is coming off a 13-6 win over Aurora in week one. The Bulldogs main offensive threat is running back Cody Wright, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and tallied 135 yards on 28 carries in the first week of this season.

The Tigers won last season’s meeting, also in North Platte, 24-20.

Fremont Bergan vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 7 p.m.The Knights, after a convincing week one win—41-13 over Yutan, jumped up to the No. 7 spot in the Lincoln Journal Star’s high school football poll while the Omaha World Herald has Bergan at No. 6.

Koa McIntyre shined in his first start at quarterback, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another.

GICC is coming off a 22-0 loss to Sutton. This will be the second straight ranked opponent the Crusaders have faced.