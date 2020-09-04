High School Football Preview - Week Two

Fremont at
North Platte, 7 p.m.The Tigers are coming off a week one win over Lincoln Northeast, but lost quarterback Jack Cooper to a season-ending injury.
Junior Carter Sintek took over late in the first quarter and played the rest of the game. He will make his first varsity start Friday.
North Platte is coming off a 13-6 win over Aurora in week one. The Bulldogs main offensive threat is running back Cody Wright, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and tallied 135 yards on 28 carries in the first week of this season.
The Tigers won last season’s meeting, also in North Platte, 24-20.
Fremont Bergan vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 7 p.m.The Knights, after a convincing week one win—41-13 over Yutan, jumped up to the No. 7 spot in the Lincoln Journal Star’s high school football poll while the Omaha World Herald has Bergan at No. 6.
Koa McIntyre shined in his first start at quarterback, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another.
GICC is coming off a 22-0 loss to Sutton. This will be the second straight ranked opponent the Crusaders have faced.
North Bend Central
at Arlington, 7 p.m.The Tigers remain steady in the LSJ rankings at No. 8, while the OWH bummed North Bend up to No. 8 as well after starting the season unranked.
North Bend is coming off a 37-13 win over Fort Calhoun in week one.
Quarterback Brodey Johnson was steady in his first start, completing 20 of his 25 passes.
The Eagles are coming off a 37-22 loss to West Point-Beemer.
Josh Miller accounted for all three Arlington touchdowns, throwing for 175 yards and a pair of scores while also leading the team in rushing with 96 yards and a touchdown.
Cedar Bluffs vs.
Winside, 7 p.m.The battle of the Wildcats pits Cedar Bluffs, coming off a 46-36 loss to Emerson Hubbard, against Winside, who beat Walthill 63-30.
Winside’s offense is powered by Gabe Escalante and Jacob Paulsen, who both rushed for over 100 yards in the season-opener.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. David City, 7 p.m.The Raiders come into their home opener off a 14-10 loss to Wayne while David City took down Twin Rivers 16-6.
David City totalled 255 yards of offense in the win.
Other area gamesBishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic
BRLD at Oakland-Craig
Malcolm at Yutan
Adams Central vs.Wahoo
