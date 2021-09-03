High School Football Week Two Preview

Week one saw both Fremont squads secure season opening victories.

The Tigers will be at home for the first time in 2021 while the Knights are off on the road.

Fremont vs. North Platte

The Tigers face their first big hurdle of the 2021 season, welcoming the Bulldogs to Heedum Field Friday night.

North Platte is coming off a 42-14 beating of Aurora in week one. The Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points to transform a 21-14 lead in to the lopsided final score.

Ten different Bulldogs carried the ball in the win, racking up 46 rushing attempts. Brock Roblee got the bulk of the carries, toting the rock 16 times for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

North Platte won last year’s meeting 35-31.

All eyes will be on North Platte’s Vince Genatone, who is coming off a 97 yard performance in week one with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.

The senior linebacker and running back has picked up recruiting interest at the Division I level and had a team-high 11 tackles last fall against the Tigers.

The Tigers opened the year with a 35-0 shutout of Lincoln Northeast.