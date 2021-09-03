High School Football Week Two Preview

Week one saw both Fremont squads secure season opening victories.
The Tigers will be at home for the first time in 2021 while the Knights are off on the road.
Fremont vs. North Platte
The Tigers face their first big hurdle of the 2021 season, welcoming the Bulldogs to Heedum Field Friday night.
North Platte is coming off a 42-14 beating of Aurora in week one. The Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points to transform a 21-14 lead in to the lopsided final score.
Ten different Bulldogs carried the ball in the win, racking up 46 rushing attempts. Brock Roblee got the bulk of the carries, toting the rock 16 times for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
North Platte won last year’s meeting 35-31.
All eyes will be on North Platte’s Vince Genatone, who is coming off a 97 yard performance in week one with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.
The senior linebacker and running back has picked up recruiting interest at the Division I level and had a team-high 11 tackles last fall against the Tigers.
The Tigers opened the year with a 35-0 shutout of Lincoln Northeast.
Micah Moore accounted for four touchdowns in the win—three rushing and one receiving. He is currently tied for most career rushing touchdowns in Fremont history.
Carter Sintek was 13 of 17 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Fremont is coming off its first shutout since 2019 while the Tiger defense forced four turnovers.
Bergan at Grand Island Central Catholic
The No. 1 Knights make the trip out west to face the Crusaders.
GICC is coming off a 37-7 loss to Sutton in which the Crusaders ran just 28 plays and mustered 125 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Brayton Johnson accounted for the lion’s share of the offense.
Bergan got off to a sluggish start in their opener before scoring 21-unanswered points to fend off No. 6 Yutan 35-7.
Koa McIntyre was a Swiss Army knife for the Knights, rushing for two score, tossing a touchdown pass and returning an interception for a touchdown.
Bergan scored in all three phases of the game with Gavin Logemann taking back a kick-off for a touchdown.
The Knights won last year’s meeting 47-6 in Fremont
Arlington at
North Bend Central
Two area schools will clash in North Bend Friday with the home Tigers trying to secure their first win of the season.
North Bend Central suffered a 20-6 loss in week one to Fort Calhoun.
Senior quarterback Brodey Johnson put up 188 yards and one touchdown to one interception while also leading the team in rushing with 37 yards.
The North Bend defense allowed 224 rushing yards to the Pioneers.
Arlington is coming off a 28-22 win over West Point-Beemer. The Eagles led 28-7 at halftime only for the Cadets to score 16 points in the fourth quarter to shrink the Eagles lead down to a score.
Senior quarterback Logan Kaup was nearly perfect in the win, completing 9 of 11 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior running back Franke Rosenbalm led Arlington with 113 rushing yards on 12 carries for a touchdown.
North Bend Central shutout Arlington 30-0 last year.
Area games
Thursday
Cedar Bluffs at Winside (score was unavailable at time of print)
Today
Wahoo at Adams Central
Aquinas Catholic vs. Centennia
Oakland-Craig at BRLD