The Fremont Hockey Club notched a pair of wins recently.

Jax Sorensen's goal with :33.4 left in the third period boosted Fremont to a 1-0 win over Elkhorn on Sunday at the Sidner Ice Arena.

Chandler Doray of the Tigers had 19 saves.

On Dec. 11, Fremont beat the Lincoln Stars 6-1. Spencer Sorensen had two goals for Fremont. Reese Franzen, Wes Rademacher, Jacob Ten Kley and John Baddley added one goal apiece.

Ten Kley, Franzen and Rademacher had assists.

