The Fremont Hockey Club notched a pair of wins recently.
Jax Sorensen's goal with :33.4 left in the third period boosted Fremont to a 1-0 win over Elkhorn on Sunday at the Sidner Ice Arena.
Chandler Doray of the Tigers had 19 saves.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
On Dec. 11, Fremont beat the Lincoln Stars 6-1. Spencer Sorensen had two goals for Fremont. Reese Franzen, Wes Rademacher, Jacob Ten Kley and John Baddley added one goal apiece.
Ten Kley, Franzen and Rademacher had assists.