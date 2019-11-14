OMAHA — A third-period scoring barrage lifted the Fremont Tigers Hockey Club to a 7-6 win over the Millard South Patriots on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.
Fremont erased a 5-2 deficit by scoring five times in the third period.
Hunter Griffis’ unassisted goal with 11:13 remaining started it. Ed Utesch scored off a Spencer Sorensen assist before Jax Sorensen found the net off a Griffis assist with 7:49 left.
Reese Franzen put the Tigers ahead for good with an unassisted goal with 6:40 left. Cal Miller added an insurance score at the 3:05-mark off a pass from Jacob Ten Kley.
Millard South cut into the deficit with a goal by Caleb Waschkowski (assisted by David Church), but the Tigers didn’t let the Patriots get closer.
You have free articles remaining.
Waschkowski, off a Logan Pringle assist, opened the scoring with 11:31 left in the first period. The Patriots made it 2-0 when Church scored an unassisted goal with 7:14 left in the period.
The Tigers tied with a pair of goals within 14 seconds of each other. Jax Sorensen scored with 1:37 remaining off a Carter Franzen assist. Spencer Sorensen then tied it off of a Isaac Carstens assist.
South scored three times in the second period off of goals by Pringle, Waschkowski and Lucas Cager. Trevor Derry had a pair of assists and Cager added one.
Fremont goalie Aaron Petty had 15 saves while Jackson Roberts had 32 saves for the Patriots.
Fremont, 6-1-1, will take on Millard West at 6 Sunday night at the Sidner Ice Arena.