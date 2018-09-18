Jewel Ashbrook drove in five runs to lead Fremont High School to a 6-3 win over Columbus on Monday night in the second game of a doubleheader.
Ashbrook's offensive heroics helped the Tigers earn a split against the Discoverers as Columbus won the opener 4-1.
"Our coaches were very pleased with our girls turning things around in Game 2 and being more aggressive at the plate right from the start," Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said.
After struggling offensively in the opener, the Tigers jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the second game.
With one out, Annie Cooper was hit by a pitch. Tori Baker singled and Ashbrook followed with a three-run home run.
Mikayla Paulson's solo shot in the second inning made it 4-0.
Macee Trotta's RBI double helped Columbus cut the deficit to 4-2 in the top of the sixth, but the Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Singles by Aleesha Broussard and Paulson along with Tori Baker getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases. Ashbrook lined a single to right to make it 6-2.
Columbus got a run in the seventh, but winning pitcher Carlie Neuhaus averted any further trouble.
Neuhaus allowed three earned runs on nine hits and struck out four while throwing a complete game.
"I thought Carlie pitched one of her best games all year," Schleicher said. "She is really turning it on at the right time."
Paulson and Ashbrook had two hits apiece for the Tigers. Baker, Neuhaus, Jaylee Cone and Broussard had one hit each.
In the opener, the Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Cone led off with a single and she eventually scored on Broussard's triple.
Columbus tied in in the third on Tayler Braun's RBI single. The Discoverers went ahead for good with three in the fifth. Larisa Rother had a two-run single and another run scored on an error.
"We had a difficult time stringing hits together against (Katie) Stachura," Schleicher said. "She did a nice jof of keeping our hitters off-balance."
Baker and Cone had two hits apiece. Makenzie Ridder, Broussard and Paulson had one apiece.
Ashbrook took the complete game loss. She allowed three earned runs on 11 hits and a walk. She struck out three.
The split moves Fremont to 18-7 entering a doubleheader against Grand Island on Tuesday night. On Thursday, the Tigers play two games in Norfolk.