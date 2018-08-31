Home runs by Mikayla Paulson and Jewel Ashbrook led Fremont High School to a 10-2 win over Lincoln East in the opener of a softball doubleheader Thursday night at Schilke Fields.
Both games lasted six innings as the Spartans prevailed 10-1 in Game 2.
In the opener, Annie Cooper’s sacrifice fly put the Tigers up 1-0 in the first inning. Fremont pushed across three more runs in the second.
Jaylee Cone led off with a double and Makenzie Ridder walked. East retired the next two batters before Paulson hit a three-run homer.
East cut into the lead by scoring two runs on three hits in the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, Cami Bisson walked and Aleesha Broussard followed with a single. Paulson’s ground out advanced the runners before Bisson scored on a passed ball.
In the bottom of the fifth, Cooper walked before Ashbrook jacked a home run to center to make it 7-2.
The Tigers won by run rule by scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth. Tori Baker had a two-run single in the inning and Ashbrook had a RBI ground out.
Ashbrook notched the win by allowing just two earned runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings. She also struck out four.
“Jewel had brilliant command of her pitches tonight and her defense really backed her,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “She and Mikayla had great at-bats and provided the bulk of our RBI with their home runs.”
Paulson went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Ashbrook had two hits, a run scored and three RBI. Broussard added two hits while Izzy Dobbs and Morgan Kalisek scored a run each.
In the second game, East scored single runs in the first and second innings before adding two in the third. The Spartans added four in the fourth to go up 8-0.
The Tigers scored a run in the fifth. Paulson led off with a single and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. After an out, Cooper singled Paulson home.
East finished the scoring with two in the sixth.
“We put the ball in play enough times,” Schleicher said. “Unfortunately they were usually right to one of their fielders. Twice we hit into double plays, which were real momentum killers to what we were trying to get going offensively.”
Neuhaus took the loss. She allowed six earned runs on eight hits and no walks in three innings. Ashbrook worked the final three innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks. She struck out two.
Paulson and Cooper had two hits apiece. Ashbrook, Neuhaus and Baker had one hit each.
The Tigers, 10-4, play in a doubleheader Tuesday at Norfolk.