HOOPER -- Logan View captured a pair of individual championships on its way to winning the team title Saturday at the Duane Carlson Wrestling Invitational.
Dru Mueller (113 pounds) and Hunter McNulty (132) won their respective weight classes for the Raiders. Luis Jimenez Hernandez (120), Ty Miller (152), Brady Hull (170) and Alex Miller (285) earned runner-up finishes.
The Raiders finished with 228 points with Columbus Lakeview capturing second with 208.5. Battle Creek was third with 167 and Milford was fourth at 129
Mueller pinned Pablo Tellez of Lakeview in 1:44 to open the tournament. He then won by fall over Anthony Clements of the Raiders in 1:29 before pinning Eli Vondra of Milford in 1:55. In the championship match, Mueller picked up a 12-2 major decision over Spencer Bridgmon of Syracuse.
McNulty also won his first three matches by pins. He beat Gianni Samuel of Omaha North in 1:15 before downing Jack Theisen of Fort Calhoun (3:49) and Seth Gehle of Superior (:46). In the championship match, McNulty beat Logan Jaixen of Lakeview 2-1.
Roberto Valdivia (145) and Eric French (195) finished third for the Raiders. Ryder Keenan (106), Martin Valencia (126), Beau Kaup (138), Logan Booth (182) and Andrew Cone (220) finished fourth.
North Bend finished seventh with 73 points.
Zach Borer (170) was the Tigers' lone champion. He opened with a bye before winning three straight matches -- Jorge Garcia of Lakeview in :36, Burton Brandt of Syracuse in :11 and Hull in 3:34 -- by pin.
Jacob Ray of North Bend was second at 160. He opened the meet by pinning Gaute Gunleiksrud of Howells-Dodge in 1:11. He followed with pins of Derek Beltran of North Bend (:21) and Wyatt Hegemann of Howells-Dodge (2:58). In the finals, Zeth Gerknsmeyer of Lakeview beat Ray 15-9.
Ian Virka of the Tigers was third at 152.