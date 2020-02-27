Hot start is just enough in Aquinas' 53-52 win over North Bend Central
Hot start is just enough in Aquinas' 53-52 win over North Bend Central

North Bend

David City Aquinas held off North Bend Central to win the boys Class C1-5 subdistrict championship 53-52 Thursday night at Columbus High School.

The Monarchs stormed out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and then held on as the Tigers chipped away at the lead outscoring DCA 43-35 the rest of the way.

Senior Braden Smith and junior Rylan Chromy scored 17 points apiece to lead the Monarchs (13-11).

Austin Endorf and Breckin Peters led NBC (23-2) with 13 and 11 points respectively.

AQUINAS 53, NORTH BEND CENTRAL 52

Aquinas 18 15 14 --53 
North Bend Central 11 16 17 --52 

Aquinas--Thege 1, Kozisek 5, Smith 17, Ke. Lavicky 3, Davis 2, Chromy 17, Napier 8.

North Bend Central--Prohaska 9, Peters 11, Endorf 13, Pospisil 4, Taylor 5, Wietfeld 8.

