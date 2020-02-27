Hot start is just enough in Aquinas' 53-52 win over North Bend Central

David City Aquinas held off North Bend Central to win the boys Class C1-5 subdistrict championship 53-52 Thursday night at Columbus High School.
The Monarchs stormed out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and then held on as the Tigers chipped away at the lead outscoring DCA 43-35 the rest of the way.
Senior Braden Smith and junior Rylan Chromy scored 17 points apiece to lead the Monarchs (13-11).
Austin Endorf and Breckin Peters led NBC (23-2) with 13 and 11 points respectively.
AQUINAS 53, NORTH BEND CENTRAL 52
|Aquinas
|18
|6
|15
|14
|--
|53
|North Bend Central
|8
|11
|16
|17
|--
|52
Aquinas--Thege 1, Kozisek 5, Smith 17, Ke. Lavicky 3, Davis 2, Chromy 17, Napier 8.
North Bend Central--Prohaska 9, Peters 11, Endorf 13, Pospisil 4, Taylor 5, Wietfeld 8.