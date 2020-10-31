Hot start propels Bergan into second round

“We focused all week on enjoying the moment,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “We are one of 16 teams still playing and lot of other people would love to be in your shoes and play a playoff game and heck with the way things are going with COVID stuff, you never know when someone is going to pull your plug, so we’ve been stressing each week just be thankful you get an opportunity each week to go play football and (being in the playoffs) didn’t stress our kids out at all, I think they were just ready to go play.”