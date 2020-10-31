Hot start propels Bergan into second round

Top-seeded Bergan handled No. 16 seed Lincoln Lutheran in the opening round of the Class C-2 playoffs Friday night 55-15.
Kade McIntyre took the opening kick back 82 yards, giving Bergan a 7-0 lead just seconds into the ball game and setting the tone for the rest of the night.
“It was vitally important and it set the tone for the whole game and gives you a big energy boast,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said.
Touchdown passes of 34- and 37-yards by Koa McIntyre to Jarett Boggs and Lucas Pruss, respectively, allowed the Knights to open up a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“With the opening kickoff and the way the kids continued after that, I think we just kind of stunned them a little bit and we took advantage,” Mruz said.
Gavin Logemann took over for the Knights in the second quarter.
Koa McIntyre first found him for a 16-yard score at the seven minutes, 32 seconds mark of the quarter then four minutes later connected with the junior for an 18-yard strike, extending the Knights lead to 34-0 after a missed point after attempt.
Logemann tacked on the final score of the first half, bringing in a 46-yard heave from Koa McIntyre with six seconds left, setting the halftime score at 41-0
Lutheran broke Bergan’s shutout at the 7:13 mark of the third quarter.
Boggs punched in the first of his two rushing touchdowns on the night from 15 yards out for the Knights lone score of the third quarter.
The senior finished off his night with a 24-yard touchdown run for his second rushing touchdown of the night.
Boggs accounted for 128 yards of offense and three scores while also racking up five tackles.
Lutheran added a late touchdown and two-point conversion to set the final score at 55-15.
Bergan moves to 10-0 on the year with the win while Lincoln Lutheran finishes 3-7.
Koa McIntyre ended his efficient night 10 of 13 for 212 yards and five touchdowns
“I was surprised with how well we threw the football in certain situations,” Mruz said. “We got some key first downs that kept drives going.”
Logeman finished with 89 yards on four receptions and three touchdowns.
Eight different Knights got in a rushing attempt and combined for 173 yards on the ground. Jacob Cook led the way with 46 yards on five carries.
“We were playing a bigger offensive and defensive line and I thought we were the more physical team,” Mruz said.
This is Bergan’s first playoff win since 2014 and the second widest margin of victory for the Knights in a postseason game.
“We focused all week on enjoying the moment,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “We are one of 16 teams still playing and lot of other people would love to be in your shoes and play a playoff game and heck with the way things are going with COVID stuff, you never know when someone is going to pull your plug, so we’ve been stressing each week just be thankful you get an opportunity each week to go play football and (being in the playoffs) didn’t stress our kids out at all, I think they were just ready to go play.”
Bergan will host Sutton in the second round of the C-2 playoffs Friday. The No. 8 seed Mustangs (8-2) are coming off a 30-6 win over North Platte St. Patrick's.
