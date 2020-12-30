Howells-Dodge head coach Scott Polacek reaches 400 career wins

Scott Polacek added another milestone in his illustrious tenure as the girls basketball coach at Howells-Dodge, claiming his 400th career win Monday night in the opening round of the Mead Holiday tournament.

The Jaguars dispatched Cornerstone Christian 64-22 in their first game in nine days after the Christmas break.

“It can make that first game coming back rough at time,” Polacek said on the lay-off.

Junior Jaedyn Ratzlaff showed no rust coming off the break, scoring a season-high 24 points to lead the Jaguars into the championship game.

Howells-Dodge moves to 4-5 on the year with the fourth win over the season propelling their head coach to the 400 win club.

“When I first started, those first few years we really struggled to get the program on the road,” Polacek said. “(400 wins) was like a number that you never thought you’d get to, but there is just so much talent around this area.”

Those 400 wins encompass Polacek’s first season, which saw the Jaguars win one more game than the previous year - going from 2-16 to 3-15 - to a host of state placements.

“The state tournament games were amazing,” Polecak said.