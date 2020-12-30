Howells-Dodge head coach Scott Polacek reaches 400 career wins

Scott Polacek added another milestone in his illustrious tenure as the girls basketball coach at Howells-Dodge, claiming his 400th career win Monday night in the opening round of the Mead Holiday tournament.
The Jaguars dispatched Cornerstone Christian 64-22 in their first game in nine days after the Christmas break.
“It can make that first game coming back rough at time,” Polacek said on the lay-off.
Junior Jaedyn Ratzlaff showed no rust coming off the break, scoring a season-high 24 points to lead the Jaguars into the championship game.
Howells-Dodge moves to 4-5 on the year with the fourth win over the season propelling their head coach to the 400 win club.
“When I first started, those first few years we really struggled to get the program on the road,” Polacek said. “(400 wins) was like a number that you never thought you’d get to, but there is just so much talent around this area.”
Those 400 wins encompass Polacek’s first season, which saw the Jaguars win one more game than the previous year - going from 2-16 to 3-15 - to a host of state placements.
“The state tournament games were amazing,” Polecak said.
Polecak added that one win early in his career cemented his belief that the program was headed in the right direction.
The then-just Howells squad took down Lindsay Holy Family 62-61 to reach the 1995 Cornhusker Conference tournament semifinals.
“In my third season, we were in the Cornhusker conference back then and that conference was really difficult,” Polecak said. “So for me, getting to the conference tournament semifinals in 1995, just being able to win one game in the conference tournament was a big deal."
Howells lost their semifinals match-up 66-63 in overtime to Leigh, but the momentum for the program was fully established.
The next year, Howells would play in their first state tournament. In the last decade, the Jaguars have been a mainstay in Lincoln, making the trip to state in six of the last seven years.
They came back with hardware more times than not with state championships in D-1 in 2011 and C-2 in 2017 to go along with a pair of runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2016 and a third place finish in 2015.
Polacek and his Jaguars will look for win No. 401 Wednesday night, taking on host Mead at 4:30 p.m.