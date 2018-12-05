Try 1 month for 99¢
Howells-Dodge

Howells-Dodge improved to 3-0 in boys basketball with a 44-43 win over David City Aquinas on Tuesday night.

The Jaguars led 37-29 entering the fourth quarter.

"Aquinas made a push late to tie the game, but our defense was able to hold on and secure the victory," Jaguars' coach Kevin Janata said.

Luke Rocheford led Howells-Dodge with 16 points, including a trio of 3-point field goals. RJ Bayer and Josh Brester had eight points apiece. Brester, Blake Sinderlar and Lane Hegemann had rebounds each.

Zach Zavodny led Aquinas with 22 points.

