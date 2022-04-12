Hull earns all-HAC placement, Fremont finishes fifth

Drake Hull added an all-conference medal to his freshman year accolades, claiming a top 15 finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference golf tournament Monday at Norfolk Country Club.

Hull shot a +9, 81, to finish in a tie for 14th place.

“He kept himself out of trouble,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “He said he left some shots out there, but he didn’t make anything worse than a boogie and played some pretty consistent golf.”

His lone birdie of the day came on the par three 14th.

Tyler Show carded a +11, 83, just missing the medal stand by two strokes in a tie for 19th place.

Carson Vecera entered the clubhouse with a +15, 87 while Beau Shanahan rounded out the Tigers team score with a +18, 90.

Fremont finished fifth in the team standings with a 342.

“Top five finish at conference was our goal,” Burg said. “It’s not the score we wanted as a team, but while we could have played better, we ended up where we thought we could have.”

Alex Riessen also shot a +33, 95, on the day.

Lincoln Southeast took home the team title, beating Grand Island in a playoff after both teams shot 309. Kearney’s Cole Feddersen won the individual title with an even par 72.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0