 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hull earns all-HAC placement, Fremont finishes fifth

  • 0
FRE_040222_FHS Golf_p3.jpg

Fremont's Drake Hull tees off on the ninth hole at Fremont Golf Course during the Tigers quad Friday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Drake Hull added an all-conference medal to his freshman year accolades, claiming a top 15 finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference golf tournament Monday at Norfolk Country Club.

Hull shot a +9, 81, to finish in a tie for 14th place.

“He kept himself out of trouble,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “He said he left some shots out there, but he didn’t make anything worse than a boogie and played some pretty consistent golf.”

His lone birdie of the day came on the par three 14th.

Tyler Show carded a +11, 83, just missing the medal stand by two strokes in a tie for 19th place.

Carson Vecera entered the clubhouse with a +15, 87 while Beau Shanahan rounded out the Tigers team score with a +18, 90.

Fremont finished fifth in the team standings with a 342.

“Top five finish at conference was our goal,” Burg said. “It’s not the score we wanted as a team, but while we could have played better, we ended up where we thought we could have.”

People are also reading…

Alex Riessen also shot a +33, 95, on the day.

Lincoln Southeast took home the team title, beating Grand Island in a playoff after both teams shot 309. Kearney’s Cole Feddersen won the individual title with an even par 72.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News