Fremont's Drake Hull held his own against some of the top competition in Class A Monday at the Alex Shives Classic at Oak Hills Country Club.

The sophomore posted at +3, 74, to finish in a seven-way tie for eighth place.

Hull finished the round with 13 pars, a birdie on the par three second hold and four bogeys.

"He was just really consistent, played really smart golf on a course that can be really difficult with lots of trouble to be had," said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Lincoln East's Parker Bunting won the tournament, with a -2, 69, against a tightly contested top 10 which featured a plethora of players with state medals.

"This is a really great tournament at the beginning of the season for that reason," Burg said. "We get to see how we stack up against the best with a ton of great players there.

Omaha Westside won the team title by three strokes over Lincoln Southeast and Creighton Prep with a +9, 293, effort.

Carson Vecera had the second-best round for the Tigers, entering the clubhouse with a +7, 78.

He mixed in birdies on the 1st and 16th holes with a pair of double bogeys and five bogeys to break

"He struggled off the tee box a little like he did last week, but he was really good up and down and making putts," Burg said.

Rounding out Fremont's team score of +64, 348, good for 11th place in the team standings, were Beau Shanahan at +13, 84 and Carter Franzen with a 112. Anthony Chevalier also competed for the Tigers and shot a 129.