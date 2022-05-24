Hull leads Tigers on opening day of state tournament

NORFOLK—Familiarity with the course helped Fremont’s Drake Hull on Tuesday during the opening round of the Class A state tournament.

“Norfolk is probably the course the second most course I’ve played behind Fremont, so the familiarity was very important today,” Hull said.

The freshman sits in contention for a top 25 finish after shooting a +5, 77, on the opening day of the tournament.

“I got up and down a lot, made a lot of putts and my short game really helped me a lot out there,” Hull said.

Hull started on the backside of the course, making the turn at +3 with three bogeys sprinkled across the first nine holes.

He cut his bogeys down to two on the backside with his second streak of four-straight pars. A bogey on the par-four seventh stopped the streak, but Hull finished out with back-to-back pars.

“Hole seven was playing pretty difficult for me because the pin location was pretty tight to the back,” Hull said.

Hull currently sits in a three-way tie for 19th and shot the second-lowest round for a freshman on the day.

“With Drake, he made some putts today and that’s something he’s worked and struggled to do and just hasn’t seen a lot of putts fall this year,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “It was really good to see him make some lengthy putts.”

Fremont currently sits in 10th as a team with a score of 331.

“We got off to a pretty good start on the back nine, which is the easier of the two nines, so that helped us gain a little momentum,” Burg said.

That was the story of the day for Fremont senior Tyler Show, who finished with a +8, 80. He is in contention for a medal spot in a six-way for 34th.

Show carved the backside to the tune of even par, erasing a double-bogey on the 10th with birdies on the ninth and 16th.

The front side cost him all eight extra strokes with the final six holes of the round accounting for seven shots over par.

“There are some tough holes waiting out there and if you hit it on the wrong side of the fairway on the front nine, it makes it tough to even make par,” Burg said.

Beau Shanahan recorded a +14, 86, with a 43 on each side.

Carson Vecera rounded out the Tigers team score with a +16, 88, highlighted by a birdie on No. 18.

Alex Riessen shot a +27, 99 as well for the Tigers, also nabbing a birdie with it coming on hole No. 7.

Omaha Westside currently leads the team scoring, shooting +4, 292 as a team with Lincoln East (+6, 294) and Elkhorn South (+10, 298) hot on the Warriors heels.

Lincoln East’s Thomas Gatlin leads the individual scoreboard, shooting a -4, 68. Six players shot even or below par.

The second day of state golf is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Riessen will be part of the opening group, starting on the backside as will the four other Tigers. Vecera is posted for 9:10 a.m. followed by Shanahan (9:20 a.m.), Show (9:30 a.m.) and Hull (9:40 a.m.)

