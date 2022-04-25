Hull medals at Beatrice Invite

Drake Hull notched another medal for Fremont golf, finishing 12th Monday at the Beatrice Invite at the Beatrice County Club.

The freshman carded an 82 on the day, nine strokes back of individual champion Will Topolski of Lincoln East.

Hull started his day on the backside of the course, making the turn with a 44. He finished the day in 38 strokes including six-straight holes with a four, good enough for four pars, a birdie and a bogey.

“When he played that backside first, he felt like he wasn’t far off,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “He said that was the most comfortable he has felt (on his final nine holes) that he has felt in competition this season.”

Tyler Show just missed making it two Tigers on the podium carding an 83 to miss the cutoff by a stroke. The senior had a 40 on the frontside and a 43 on the backside.

“We had some scores that were right in there and that was a positive that I thought we took away from today,” Burg said.

Beau Shanahan added a 93 while Alex Riessen chipped in a 101 for the Tigers.

Fremont finished with a 358 team score. Creighton Prep won with a 314 while Gretna took second by a stroke over Lincoln East 317-318.

The Tigers were without Carson Vecera, who withdrew at the start of the day.

“That leaves us short handed with no score to drop, so it was just a little adversity on a Monday, but all in all the guys that were out there competing did a good job,” Burg said.

Fremont returns to the course Thursday, taking part in the Capitol City Invite at Holmes Golf Course.

The first tee times are set for 9 a.m.

