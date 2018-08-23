HOOPER -- After setting a school record for most points scored in a single season last year, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder senior Brady Hull is back for an encore.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Hull earned Fremont Tribune All-Area honors as a linebacker, but he also was a key piece to the Raiders' offense. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored 19 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 13 passes for 133 yards and one score. He added a two-point conversion to finish with 122 points, breaking Eric Meyer's record of 110 set in 2005.
"I honestly have to give credit to the weight room and the (offensive) line as far as my offensive statistics are concerned," Hull said. "Lifting has helped me a lot. I've been doing that since seventh grade and that has kept me going, working hard."
Hull isn't afraid of hard work. During the summer, he would lift weights early in the morning and then head off a construction job.
"Afterward I would lawns or I might go fishing," he said. "I'm always busy. I guess working hard is in my nature. That has been a huge part of my success. I wrestle during the winter and that has taught me a lot about working hard and being tough."
The Raiders finished the regular season with a 6-3 record before losing 28-13 to Centennial in the Class C-2 state playoffs.
"I think making the playoffs is a good motivator for us," Hull said. "It carries us into the season well. We know we have a lot of talent back and nothing is guaranteed. We have goals in mind, but we can't look back to last season. We can't change that. We just have to look forward to the future and keep working on where we want to go."
While the Raiders will miss All-Area pick Nathan Taylor, four other starting linemen return. Senior Eric French is back at guard. Sophomore Brett Uhing returns at center while senior tackle Nathan Wacker and junior guard-tackle Alex Miller are also veterans.
"I have a lot of confidence in them," Hull said. "Nathan (Taylor) was a pretty good asset, but we have quite a few guys that can go into that spot. All of those guys on the front line are best buds. They have good chemistry together and they communicate well."
The Raiders move up to Class C-1 this season, but additional help will come from the Scribner-Snyder players in the first year of the football co-op.
"There are definitely guys there that will help us," Hull said. "There are a couple of guys starting on defense. We've played with a lot of these guys in (youth) ball so this is really nothing different for any of us."
After helping the Raiders to success in football last season, Hull went on to excel in wrestling He finished third in the Class C 170-pound division in February at the state wrestling meet.
"Wrestling has taught me to be a tough son of a gun, for lack of a better term," Hull said. "It has also taught me to bounce back from failure."
As a sophomore, Hull was hoping to qualify for the state wrestling tournament with his older brother Brett, who was a senior. Brett did qualify, but Brady fell short of his bid at the district tournament.
"It set me back, but then I built myself back up and realized in order to get where I needed to be, I needed to work hard in the weight room and at practice," Hull said.
Hull is grateful to the tutelage he has received from head wrestling coach Dan Mowinkel and fellow coaches Bill Booth and Dalton Jenkins. The latter is a former cornerback for the Midland University football team.
"Coach Mo has taught me a lot about bouncing back from adversity and Coach Booth has pushed me to do well in life," Hull said. "Coach Jenkins really pushes me in practice. I wouldn't be as tough as I am without those people."
Football coach Dustin Sealey has also been a big influence in the multi-sport standout's life.
"Every Friday after weights we would watch videos and he would talk to us about how to be a leader and how to respond to events," Hull said. "It has helped the team so much because we've eliminated complaining and blaming people. We're really good about staying positive and doing the right thing. We hold each other accountable. We have a good thing going because of our head coach."
Hull hopes that guidance will help the Raiders return to the state playoffs.
"We'd like to win our first playoff game in school history," he said, referring to the school's 0-9 record in the postseason. "I'd like to break the school record for rushing in a single season (1,445 yards)."
The Raiders open the season on Friday night at Fremont Bergan.
"We're approaching it just like any other game," Hull said. "In the past, we've gotten so worried about it and it ended up not going our way. We need to approach it as a normal game because there are a lot more down the road."