Hull paces Fremont at Alex Shives Invite

Fremont golf finished eighth at the Alex Shives Invite Monday at Oak Hills Country Club.

The Tigers, led by freshman Drake Hull, combined to shoot a 335.

“It was a solid team score on a challenging golf course, one that many of our kids had either never played before or only seen one time,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Hull carded the low round of the day for Fremont, turning in a 79 and tying for 21st place.

“Drake has had such a great start for a freshman,” Burg said.

Tyler Show also cracked the top 25, ending the day with a 82 in a tie for 25th.

Carson Vecera made his return to the Fremont line-up in the event, notching an 85 in his first round of theyear.

Alex Riessen rounded out the team score with an 89 while Beau Shanahan carded a 91 on the afternoon.

Fremont will travel to Kearney Friday to play at Meadowlark Hills.

