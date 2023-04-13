Fremont’s Drake Hull finished runner-up at the Tigers home quad Wednesday shooting a 77.

The sophomore shot a 37 on the front side and 40 on the back to finish with the silver medal.

Carson Vecera tied in a tie for third with Papillion-La Vista’s Jackson Mann as both shot 78.

Vecera produced 39’s on each side of the course.

Beau Shanahan added a 91 to the Tigers team score while Carter Franzen chipped in a 103 to give Fremont a 349 team score.

Derrick Meyer finished one shot back of Franzen with a 104.

Lincoln Southwest took home the team victory with a 331 score led by individual medalist Sam Kline’s 75.

Fremont will host some of the top talent in the state Friday for an invitational at Fremont Golf Club.