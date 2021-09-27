Hunting like a pack - Tigers capture UNK team title with seven medalists

KEARNEY - The Fremont boys sent seven runners to the medalist stand - with all five scoring runners finishing inside the top 12 - to capture the team title at the Nebraska-Kearney Invitational Monday.
The Tigers captured the team trophy with 36 points, beating runner-up Lincoln East by 51 points.
“The goal coming in was really getting back to pack running,” said senior Carter Waters. “The first three races we weren’t able to get any good packs going.”
A quartet of Tigers matched each other stride for stride through the first two kilometers of the race before some separation broke up the group.
“That was really fun, to just look around and see a bunch of black and gold singlets around us,” Waters said.
Still, by the end of the 5k race, only 45 seconds separated Waters, who took third in 16:30.22, and Fremont’s fifth finisher Juan Gonzalez.
“It kind of felt like we were cruising in a workout really,” Waters said. “It’s the comfort factor for me personally. We run so many workouts together and just we can really lock in on paces and hunt like a pack. Once you get out in the deadzone, about halfway, you just have to hunt like a pack because guys are coming in like cows to get milked.”
Braden Taylor secured fifth place with a time of 16:41.47 as the second Tiger to cross the finish line.
Nolan Miller was four seconds back of Taylor in seventh, logging a 16:45.91.
Aaron Ladd was the final runner to check in with a sub-17 minute time, claiming 10th in 17:57.48.
Gonzalez rounded out the team score with an 11th place finish, clocking in at 17:12.82 in his first ever race at the Kearney Country Club.
“We definitely have shown him the ropes pretty well,” Waters said. “It’s his first time running at Kearney, so it was good for him to get that experience running with us because it’s like our tenth time running it.
The Fremont freshman was the fastest underclassman in the race by 30 seconds and the only freshman inside the top 40.
“It’s been really fun to have him on the team because we’ve all been together for four years now, so it’s fun to add a piece like him,” Waters said.
Elkhorn South's Gabe Heinrich won the individual title with a 15:58.23.
Monday stood as a semi-preview of the Class A state meet, which is less than three weeks away on Oct. 22, with the Tigers running on the state course for the first time since last's year's state championship.
“It’s about getting used to the course, just generally seeing it,” said Fremont coach Sean McMahon. “You know you are going to come back in four weeks faster than what you are right now, so it’s just a little bit of education out there.”
Fremont wasn’t done capturing medals after wrapping up the team title within the first dozen finishers.
Junior Garcia and Domingo Perez-Ramos finished back-to-back in 18th and 19th to made the medal stand. Garcia ran a 17:36.22 while Perez-Ramos finished in 17:39.21.
Tyson Baker also added a 24th place finish in 17:49.02.
Fremont will run at the Columbus Invite Friday for its next race.