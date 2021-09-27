Hunting like a pack - Tigers capture UNK team title with seven medalists

Nolan Miller was four seconds back of Taylor in seventh, logging a 16:45.91.

Aaron Ladd was the final runner to check in with a sub-17 minute time, claiming 10th in 17:57.48.

Gonzalez rounded out the team score with an 11th place finish, clocking in at 17:12.82 in his first ever race at the Kearney Country Club.

“We definitely have shown him the ropes pretty well,” Waters said. “It’s his first time running at Kearney, so it was good for him to get that experience running with us because it’s like our tenth time running it.

The Fremont freshman was the fastest underclassman in the race by 30 seconds and the only freshman inside the top 40.

“It’s been really fun to have him on the team because we’ve all been together for four years now, so it’s fun to add a piece like him,” Waters said.

Elkhorn South's Gabe Heinrich won the individual title with a 15:58.23.

Monday stood as a semi-preview of the Class A state meet, which is less than three weeks away on Oct. 22, with the Tigers running on the state course for the first time since last's year's state championship.