IN CONTROL - First State Bank Seniors take care of Skutt, 4-2

LINCOLN - The First State Bank Seniors put themselves in the driver seat of the National Division bracket of the American Legion state tournament with a 4-2 win over Arbor Bank (Omaha Skutt) Monday night.
“Two nights in a row, we had a little bit of adversity that we had to face and I thought we battled through that adversity,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
Carter Sintek answered the call for Post 20 both on the mound and at the plate.
The senior-to-be went six frames, keeping Skutt to just a run in both the first and third innings while striking out seven.
“He kept on executing pitches when he had to execute pitches,” Hayden said.
At the dish, it was Sintek who delivered the game-winning hit, a two-RBI single in the top of the sixth to score Julius Cortes and Jax Sorensen, who both worked walks to get aboard.
“I’ve been hitting it pretty well, so I just stayed with the same plan,” Sintek said.
Brady Benson, working on back-to-back days, shut the door on Skutt, working around a one-single to pick up the save.
“As a whole, everybody from our pitchers to our hitters contributed to this one,” Hayden said.
Skutt pounced on First State Bank in the bottom of the first for the opening run of the night.
A two-out single spiraled into a run with a double to the right field corner, scoring the runner from first.
Another two-out rally by Arbor Bank in the third doubled Skutt’s lead to 2-0.
Despite putting runners aboard in the three innings, Post 20 was held off the board until the fourth frame.
“The first guy we saw was a good left handed arm with good breaking stuff, so we had to be patient and take what was given,” Hayden said.
A Conner Richmond single, which skipped past the Skutt right fielder, allowed Jack Cooper, who reached on a fielder’s choice, to hustle around the bases for First State Bank’s first run of the evening.
Cortes deliver a single up the middle in the next at-bat to knot the game up at 2-2.
The score stood until Sintek’s single in the sixth.
Cal Janke preserved the tie in the bottom of the fifth, covering most of left field to hunt down a ball at the warning track in the gap to preserve the 2-2 tie with a base runner aboard.
“That’s a run at least and that puts us in a very different situation,” Hayden said. “That’s a huge play by a kid that’s been making plays all summer.”
Post 20 moves to 24-12 on the season and extends its playoff win streak to six in-a-row.
“Our team is really hot right now,” Sintek said.
First State Bank will face Lincoln East at 7 p.m. Tuesday with its spot in the championship series is already secured as the lone undefeated team remaining in the bracket.
Lincoln East toppled Fremont 4-0 on July 7 in a game which FSB out hit East.
“It takes a little bit of pressure off tomorrow, but also tomorrow’s a game that we want to go get,” Hayden said. “We are going to give them everything that we’ve got and try to avenge a loss that we had a couple weeks ago.”
A win Tuesday would require the team coming out of the losers bracket - either Skutt or North Platte - to beat First State Bank twice Wednesday. A loss would send Fremont into a winner-take-all game following a game between Lincoln East and the winner of the losers bracket.