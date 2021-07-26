IN CONTROL - First State Bank Seniors take care of Skutt, 4-2

LINCOLN - The First State Bank Seniors put themselves in the driver seat of the National Division bracket of the American Legion state tournament with a 4-2 win over Arbor Bank (Omaha Skutt) Monday night.

“Two nights in a row, we had a little bit of adversity that we had to face and I thought we battled through that adversity,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.

Carter Sintek answered the call for Post 20 both on the mound and at the plate.

The senior-to-be went six frames, keeping Skutt to just a run in both the first and third innings while striking out seven.

“He kept on executing pitches when he had to execute pitches,” Hayden said.

At the dish, it was Sintek who delivered the game-winning hit, a two-RBI single in the top of the sixth to score Julius Cortes and Jax Sorensen, who both worked walks to get aboard.

“I’ve been hitting it pretty well, so I just stayed with the same plan,” Sintek said.

Brady Benson, working on back-to-back days, shut the door on Skutt, working around a one-single to pick up the save.

“As a whole, everybody from our pitchers to our hitters contributed to this one,” Hayden said.