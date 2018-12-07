Them Koang and Much Biel combined for 33 points to lead Grand Island to a 65-43 win over Fremont High School on Friday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Koang, a 6-foot-6 junior, scored a game-high 18 points while Biel, a 6-7 senior, added 15.
Fremont only trailed 24-22 at halftime and 41-34 after three quarters.
“I really did feel like we made some strides today,” Fremont coach Mark Williams said in his postgame radio show. “I thought we did a great job of dissecting their zone at the end of the first half and worked our way back in it. Pacey (Queen) and Aidan (Queen) finished around the basket against bigger guys. They did a nice job and I thought we made some positive strides.
“Do I feel like it was a 22-point loss? I really don’t. They had some guys step up that made some 3s late that I felt were somewhat contested and they still knocked them down. ... I thought we took some steps forward as a team.”
The Tigers trailed 13-8 after one quarter, but Pacey Queen’s basket capped a 6-0 FHS run that tied it at 18 with 2:23 left in the half. Noah Vahle’s basket off a steal gave the Islanders the two-point edge at the break.
Koang’s free throw with 4:56 left in the third put the Islanders up 29-28. His traditional three-point play to end the period made it 41-34.
Aidan Queen led the Tigers with 12 points and Pacey Queen contributed 10. Dillon Dix added nine and Triston Keeney finished with seven.
The Islanders, 1-2, will host Omaha Benson on Saturday night. The Tigers, 0-4, play Friday at Kearney.
Box Score
Grand Island 13 11 17 24 — 65
Fremont 8 14 12 9 — 43
Grand Island — Noah Vahle 9, Ibrahim Karnouls 8, Caleb Francl 2, Mustafa Abokar 7, Much Biel 15, Isaac Traudt 3, Jay Gustafson 3, Them Koang 18.
Fremont — Aidan Queen 12, Pacey Queen 10, Austin Callahan 3, Triston Keeney 7, Dillon Dix 9, Travis Johnson 1, Jake Heineman 1.