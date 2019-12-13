Grand Island rallied from a 14-point second-quarter deficit to defeat Fremont High School 61-48 on Friday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
The Islanders led 2-0 early in the first quarter, but quickly fell behind as the Tigers hit eight 3-point baskets in the opening half to lead 36-26 at the break.
A switch to a man-to-man defense from a zone in the second half helped the the Islanders change the momentum. Fremont was limited to 12 points in the final 16 minutes.
Mossimo Lojing of the Tigers hit a free throw to put FHS up 46-45 with 6:37 left in the game. Grand Island then responded with a 9-0 run that included eight points from Them Koang.
You have free articles remaining.
Fremont closed to 54-48 on two Carter Sintek free throws with 2:45 left, but the Islanders closed the game on a 7-0 run.
Koang, a 6-6 senior, led the Islanders with 23 points. Traudt added 22 points while Jay Gustafson chipped in 10.
Sintek led a balanced attack by the Tigers with 10 points. Caden Curry chipped in eight while Lojing and Micah Moore added seven apiece.
The Tigers, 0-3, play at 3:45 Saturday afternoon at Omaha Bryan.