Long Beach Cal Poly broke out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Fremont High School 51-38 Friday in the Nike Tournament of Champions.
The loss was the first in three games for the Tigers in the Phoenix, Arizona, tournament.
"We never did let up or give up," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "But they (the Jackrabbits) established the tone early. We kept fighting, but it was a battle that they won."
A Charli Earth traditional three-point play helped the Tigers close to 29-19 with 2:01 left in the second quarter, but the Jackrabbits led 31-19 at halftime.
Fremont utilized a 2-3 zone in the second half that at times created problems for the Jackrabbits.
Junior Sydney Golladay connected on a 3-point basket to help the Tigers close to 33-25 early in the third, but Long Beach responded with a 7-0 run.
"We had some momentum, but they hit some big baskets," Flynn said. "It is tough to fight back against a really good team. ... We didn't shoot it as well as we did yesterday (a 58-27 win over Fairmont Prep)."
Junior Emma Shepard led the Tigers with 11 points. Earth and freshman Macy Bryant added eight points apiece.
The Tigers will face either Mason County (Tennessee) or Rosary Academy (California) at 2 Saturday afternoon in their final game of the tournament.
The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament will begin Dec. 27.