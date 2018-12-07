Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family fought off a comeback bid by Howells-Dodge and defeated the Jaguars 57-55 on Thursday night.
"We did a great job of coming back to tie the game at the half after being down 10 points," H-D coach Kevin Janata said. "Humphrey just made one more play than we did in the fourth quarter to secure the win."
Tyler Sjuts led HLHF with 15 points and Dylan Hanzel added 12.
Blake Sindelar led the Jaguars with 21 points, including five 3-point field goals. Josh Brester added 11 points and five rebounds.