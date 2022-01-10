Janke champion at Manstedt Invitational

Bergan wrestling brought home three placements from the two-day Norm Manstedt tournament in Columbus.

Cal Janke (160) was the lone champion for the Knights, going through

Janke went 3-0 in the round robin portion Friday, picking up a 17-1 tech fall and a pair of pins to advance into the tournament bracket.

The senior took care of Brandon Hasenkamp of Wahoo in the quarterfinals with a pin in 2:36, then won his semifinals match against Kasen Grape of Columbus 8-3.

In the finals, Janke took care of previously unbeaten Michael Kruntorad of Pierce in dominant fashion, claiming a 15-2 major decision to finish the tournament 6-0 and move to 20-1 on the year.

McIntyre needed just two wins to get out of his pool, securing a 14-6 major decision and a first period pin to reach the quarterfinals.

The senior wasn’t on the mat long in both his quarterfinals and semifinals win, dispatching both Kyan Lauster of Wahoo and Hank Hudson of Boone Central with first period pins.

McIntyre was dropped by Liam Blaser of Columbus late in the second period to finish runner-up.

Clay Hedges (220) nearly put together a perfect tournament, but slipped up in the semifinals, falling to Collin Schwartzkopf of Gering in a first period pin.

The junior bounced back with a pin of Samson Broumley of York in the opening period to take third.

Hedges finished the tournament with a 6-1 record, winning all four of his placement matches with a first period pin.

Bergan finished 10th out of 22 teams with 82 team points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0