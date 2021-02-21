Janke ends state on high note, finishes fifth

OMAHA - Bergan's Cal Janke added another career first Saturday at the Class C State Wrestling tournament - winning a backside match.

The junior ended his season on a high-note, finishing fifth at at 145lbs.

"Really didn't go how I wanted it to necessary, but I was just glad to go out there and release some of the frustration in that last match and end in fifth place."

After losing his first two matches of the day, Janke capped off his 36-4 campaign with a second period pin of Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville to secure the fifth place medal.

"It felt really nice after those first two kind of heartbreaking loses and end the season on a high-note," Janke said.

Janke took Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic to overtime in the semifinals, getting a match tying takedown with 13 seconds left in the third period to even the tally at 2-2.

Nickolite responded with a takedown in the overtime period to send Janke to the backside of the bracket for the third time in his career.

In the consolation semifinals, Logan View's Hunter McNulty bested Janke in a 5-2 decision.