Janke goes 3-0 at Bergan Duals

Fremont Bergan went 0-4 at the Bergan Duals on Saturday, but still saw some standout performances at the individual level.

“Kind of like how our season has been, it was a little up and a little down,” Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said.

The Knights, who were without five wrestlers for the meet, fell 48-24 to Columbus Scotus, 78-6 to Millard North, 51-24 to Fort Calhoun and 60-24 to Elkhorn.

“I feel like we’ve been playing catch up the whole season, but I think we will get there,” Marolf said. “I trust the process and trust the kids to put in the effort to get to where they want to be at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get frustrated by results right now early on.

The Knights were open in eight weight classes.

“We still haven’t put our entire line-up out for different reasons,” Marolf said. “At some point we will put them all together and see how it goes for us.”

Cal Janke (145) produced a standout day for the Knights, as the only Bergan wrestler to go undefeated on the day.

“Cal wrestled really, really, really well today,” Marolf said. “He really has worked hard to clean up some stuff and get better in a few areas and that showed today.”