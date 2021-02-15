Janke, Hedges advance to state for Bergan

Archbishop Bergan advanced a pair of wrestlers out of the Class C District 2 meet Saturday in Battle Creek, highlighted by Cal Janke’s district title.

Janke(145), who moves to 33-2 on the season, won all three matches on the day.

He started his campaign with a second period pin of Adam Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann.

In the semifinals, Janke took care of Yutan’s Sean Henkel with another second period pin to secure his spot at state.

Janke won the district crown with a9-3 decision over Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw.

This is the sophomore’s second-straight district title and trip to the state touranment.

Joining Janke at state is Clay Hedges (195), who finished fourth.

Hedges worked his way through the backside of the bracket with back-to-back pins.

In the third place match, Hedges was pinned by Kolby Casey of Quad County Northeast in the first period.

Andrew Feller (170) reached the consolation semifinals, but was pinned in the second period to end his season.