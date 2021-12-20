Janke, McIntyre champs at Wahoo tournament

Bergan pocketed a pair of individual championships at the Wahoo Warrior Wrestling tournament Saturday with Cal Janke (160) and Koa McIntyre (195) both emerging from the day undefeated.

The Knights finished eighth in the team standings with 68 points.

Janke was dominant in his three wins, securing back-to-back pins to reach the championship bout.

“I just went out there, executed my game plan and tried to be clean while working on some stuff and it turned out well,” Janke said.

In the finals, the senior won by tech fall, 16-1, over Brandon Hasenkamp of Wahoo.

“Cal has just been fantastic all season,” said Bergan coach Curtis Mxxxx. “He has been so tough on top.”

McIntyre, returning to the mat for the first time since he was a sophomore, battled through four matches to emerge as a champion.

“Champions, they find ways to win,” M said. “A kid like him is just going to find ways to win.”

He reached the semifinals with a first period pin in the opener and a 15-0 tech fall in the quarterfinals.

McIntyre secured a 6-1 decision over Josh Adkins in the semifinals then put Paul Buresh of Aquinas on his back in the third period after trailing 5-3 going into the final period.

“The finals, I was pretty tired, but in those tough matches you are going to feel tired and you just have to find a way to win,” McIntyre said.

Jake Hedges (285) reached the consolation semifinals, but was unable to push through to the third place match, falling to Ryan Zatechka of Omaha Westside in the first period.

Hedges went 1-2 on the day, with his lone win coming in a 7-0 decision over Adam Aparcio of Omaha Northwest.

Josh Mace (152) reached the third round of wrestlebacks before being eliminated by a third period pin.

Mace went 2-2 on the day with a pin and an 8-2 decision win.

Clay Hedges also reached the third round of wrestlebacks, dropping a second period pin to Reilly Miller of Aquinas.

Nicholas Johnson (113) went 1-2 on the day, earning his lone win with a pin in 17 seconds.

