Janke, McIntyre end careers on state podium

OMAHA - Cal Janke can now enjoy all the Mountain Dew he wants.

“It’s going to taste really good after this tough weekend, I am going to enjoy it,” Janke said.

The Bergan 160-pounder wrapped up his wrestling career Saturday morning, claiming a third place finish in Class C Saturday.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the end goal that I would have liked to have had, but I am proud of the way I competed and bounced back after a tough loss,” Janke said.

Janke’s final day in a Knights singlet resulted in him picking up a pair of 3-0 decisions.

He beat Tobin Olson of Valentine in the consolation semifinals, then handled Bryce Sutton of Central City in the third place match.

“If you don’t get what you want, then go get the next best thing and I thought he sure as heck did that today,” said Bergan coach Curtis Marolf.

Janke was sent to the backside of the bracket after coming up a point short in Friday’s semifinals against Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic in a 3-2 decision loss.

The final two victories of his career gave him 45 for the season - setting the new record for wins in a season - and 159 for his career, the top mark in program history. Janke passed former Knight and current assistant coach Jacob Johnson for both records.

“Four year ago, Jacob was going through all this and breaking all these records and now Cal’s doing it with him in his corner,” Marolf said. “He has been one of the best assistant coaches I’ve ever had.”

Fellow senior Koa McIntyre also ended his day on the medal stand, but did not wrestle on the final day of the tournament, yielding a pair of medical forfeits after injuring his knee in the third round of wrestlebacks.

“I felt bad for Koa that he wasn’t able to toe the line one more time and finish the way I know he would have liked to, but he’s got bigger things ahead in the spring and next fall, so there’s no reason to take a risk on something like that,” Marolf said.

The senior won three of the four matches he wrestled including a pair of wins Friday capped off by the 11-4 decision win where he suffered his injury.

“I know it didn’t go my way the first day, so I just wanted to battle back and become a medalist,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre, after not wrestling as a junior, came back to the sport in his final year to post a 23-5 record.

“They’ve worked their butts off since they were little, so it’s nice for them to get this payoff at the end of their career,” Marolf said.

