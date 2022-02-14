Janke, McIntyre, Hedges punch tickets to state

Three Bergan wrestlers earned their spot in the Class C state tournament at the C-3 district tournament Saturday.

Cal Janke (160) and Koa McIntyre (195) both finished runner-up in their weight classes while Clay Hedges (220) took home third.

Janke’s only loss of the tournament came in a 5-2 decision against Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola, who is 52-0 on the year, in the championship round.

McIntyre rolled uncontested into the title bout after three-straight first periods pins in a minute or less.

The senior lost a 7-4 decision in the overtime period to finish runner-up.

Hedges lost his semifinals bout, then regrouped with back-to-back wins by pin to take home third.

Josh Mace (145) and Jake Hedges (285) both reached the consolation semifinals, but fell a win shy of claiming a spot at state.

