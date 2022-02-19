Janke, McIntyre reach consolation semifinals

OMAHA - Bergan coach Curtis Marolf has seen his fair share of ups and down at the state wrestling tournament, but a 30 minute swing Friday night ranks up near the top for emotional rollercoasters

“This place will just drain you emotionally, one way or the other whether it’s good or bad,” Marolf said. “It’s almost always a mixture of both.”

The low as senior Cal Janke (160) was denied a place in the state championship bout in a 3-2 decision loss while senior Koa McIntyre (195) gutted out an 11-4 decision in the third round of wrestlebacks to secure his first state medal spot.

“You see Cal go out there and wrestle as hard as he did and not come away with it and not get to his offense the way we are used to,” Marolf said. “Then ten minutes later you go out with (Koa) and you get a kid that is laying it all out on the line.”

The Knights’ 160-pounder came up a point shy of reaching the state finals as Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts fended off each of Janke’s shots. Alberts landed the decisive takedown in the second period to counter Janke’s two escape points.

“My heart breaks for him because I thought he had every chance to be a state champion,” Marolf said.

McIntyre had a longer day having to go through the backside of the bracket. He started things off by handled Ty Tramp (Crofton/Bloomfield) in the second round of wrestlebacks in a 9-0 major decision.

In the third round of wrestlebacks, McIntyre, while leading 5-2, “tweaked his knee,” Marolf said.

After a visit from the trainer, the senior closed out the match with an escape, a takedown and a three-point nearfall to secure his trip the consolation semifinals and his first career state medal.

“He wasn’t going to finish one match short of a medal,” Marolf said. “He picked himself up and didn’t run away. He went back out there and won that dang match.”

Both will have a chance Saturday morning to determine if they’ll wrestle for third or fifth in the consolation semifinals. Marolf added they’ll evaluate McIntyre in the morning to determine the impact of the knee injury on the Wyoming football commit and whether or not it will keep him from wrestling the final two matches of his career.

“I hope he is able to go tomorrow, but if not, he has bigger things down the road, so you don’t want to do something foolish over a third or a sixth place medal,” Marolf said.

Janke is slated to face Tobin Olson of Valentine while McIntyre has a meeting with Trent Moundry.

Clay Hedges’ (220) sophomore campaign came to a close in the second round of wrestlebacks, dropping an 8-2 decision to Carson Adams of Fillmore Central.

“He had a great season,” Marolf said. “He is still learning how to wrestle. He didn’t come up through our club, so things have been different for him, but he is progressing nicely.”

Hedges finishes the year with a 34-14 record.

