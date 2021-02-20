Janke notches first semifinals appearance

OMAHA—The state quarterfinals have been a thorn in Bergan junior Cal Janke’s side for his high school career.
Twice, he won his first match of the day, only to be bounced to the backside of the bracket.
“That quarterfinal round has always been a bear for him,” said Bergan coach Curtis Marolf.
Now, Janke will be smelling the roses on the podium, winning his first two matches at the Class C State tournament Friday night to guarantee a medal for the first time in his three-straight trips to state.
“I just went out there and executed my game plan and didn’t really worry about what the other guy was going to do,” Janke said.
Janke won both of his matches by major decision.
“He is always looking to score points and that gives you a chance,” Marolf said. “I think our conditioning is as good as anybody’s in the state.”
Janke started his day with a 13-4 win over Allan Olander of Norfolk Catholic.
“I was just on the attack the entire time and I felt like I was pushing the pace of the other guys,” Janke said.
He followed it up with a dominant 12-4 effort against Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central.
Janke will wrestle Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic in the semifinals. Nickolite won both of his matches by pin.
“He doesn’t deserve anything, but he has earned his wins tonight with the work he has put in,” Marolf said.
The Knights other state qualifier freshman Clay Hedge (195) exited the state tournament without a win.
He lost his opening round match in a first period pin to Brandon Beeson of Tri County, then fell to Trey Warner of Ord in the first round of wrestlebacks in the second period pin.
He finishes the year with a 19-23 record.
Gilmore, Miller nab 4th straight medal
Arlington’s Hunter Gilmore (145) and Josh Miller (170) both secured their fourth-straight state medal with a pair of wins Friday.
Gilmore took care of Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville with a first period pin, then dominated Korbyn Battershaw of Battle Creek to the tune of a 10-0 major decision.
Gilmore will face Brady Thompson of O'Neill in the semifinals.
Miller extended his perfect season to 45-0 with a second period pin over Tagg Buechle of Valentine and a 4-1 decision over Josh Jessen of Yutan.
Miller's semifinals opponent is Servando Gonzalez of O'Neill.
Trevor Cooley (126), the third Eagle to qualify for state, lost to Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic in the opening round, but bounced back to beat Traiton Starr of Gordon-Rushville with a second period pin.
The senior ended his career in the second round of wrestlebacks, dropping a 9-4 decision to Boston Reeves of Battle Creek.
Cooley, who qualified for state three times, finishes the year with a 20-13.
Four Raiders survive to Saturday
Three of Logan View’s six state qualifiers will medal after a successful opening day.
Jacob McGee (113) earned a second period pin to start his day then followed it up by knocking off Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun in a 10-5 decision.
McGee draws Cole Kunz of Central City in the semifinals.
Dru Mueller (120) took care of Jace Goebel of Syracus with a 13-4 major decision then beat Gavin Dozler of Boone Central 4-2 to reach the semifinals.
Mueller will face Tristan Burbach of Central City in his next match.
Logan Booth (220) earned a 17-1 technical fall win in the first round then claimed a 9-6 decision win over Brandon Beeson of Tri County in the quarterfinals.
Burton Brandt of Syracuse is Booth's semifinals opponent.
Hunter McNulty (145) kept his season going on the backside of the bracket and achieved a career milestone.
His second round wrestleback pin of Sean Henkel of Yutan gave him 150 wins for his career.
McNulty started off with a 3-0 decision in the opening round over Colby Homolka of Wilber-Clatonia for win No. 149, then was pinned by Brady Thompson of O'Neill in the second period of the quarterfinals.
Roberto Valdivia (138) exited the state tournament with a pair of heartbreaking loses, dropping his quarterfinals match 2-1 in the first tiebreaker to Dylan Ancheta of Wood River, then lost a 1-0 decision to Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman in the second round of wrestlebacks.
The senior finishes the year with a 40-9 mark.
Fellow senior Andrew Cone (220) also saw his career come to a conclusion Friday night.
Cone lost a 5-0 decision to Jared Janssen of Crofton-Bloomfield in the quarterfinals, then was pinned in the third period of the second round of wrestlebacks by Nathan Scheer of St. Paul.
He finishes with a record of 37-11.
Mullally on to the semifinals
North Bend Central’s lone wrestler Ethan Mullally (152) punched his ticket to the semifinals with a dramatic quarterfinals win.
Trailing 4-2 to Trecor Widener of Bridgeport, Mullally was awarded a point for Widener’s stalling, then a locked hands call gave Mullally the match-tying point. As the match was headed to overtime, Widener was tagged for another stalling call due to an untied shoe, giving Mullally a 5-4 decision win.
He started the night off with a first period pin of Tavis Uhing of Oakland-Craig in the first period.
Mullally will face Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City next.