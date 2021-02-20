Janke notches first semifinals appearance

OMAHA—The state quarterfinals have been a thorn in Bergan junior Cal Janke’s side for his high school career.

Twice, he won his first match of the day, only to be bounced to the backside of the bracket.

“That quarterfinal round has always been a bear for him,” said Bergan coach Curtis Marolf.

Now, Janke will be smelling the roses on the podium, winning his first two matches at the Class C State tournament Friday night to guarantee a medal for the first time in his three-straight trips to state.

“I just went out there and executed my game plan and didn’t really worry about what the other guy was going to do,” Janke said.

Janke won both of his matches by major decision.

“He is always looking to score points and that gives you a chance,” Marolf said. “I think our conditioning is as good as anybody’s in the state.”

Janke started his day with a 13-4 win over Allan Olander of Norfolk Catholic.

“I was just on the attack the entire time and I felt like I was pushing the pace of the other guys,” Janke said.