Janke sparks First State Bank seniors offense, Sintek tosses shutout in Area 6 tournament opener

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - Cal Janke could have taken his talents in either football, wrestling or baseball to the college level.

The three-sport athlete helped the Bergan football team to its state championship in the fall, then turned around and claimed a medal at state wrestling. After turning in his singlet, he’s been an everyday starter in the outfield for Fremont in the spring and summer.

Earlier this summer, Janke settled on spending four more years in a dugout, committing to the Wayne State baseball program.

“Cal, his entire life he’s been a three-sport athlete,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “Not only is he a special baseball player, but he is a special kid with how hard he works and his athletic ability, I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Friday’s opening round of the Class A6 district tournament painted a portrait of what the Wildcats will be getting from the senior left fielder.

Janke went 2-for-2 on a double, a single and a walk and also added two stolen bases, accounting for both of First State Bank’s runs in a 2-0 win over Anderson Ford in the opening round of the Class A Area 6 tournament.

“It feels really good to know that I have a plan, I’m committed to it and now can focus all my time and effort into baseball,” Janke said.

Janke got First State Bank on the board in the bottom of the first inning, ripping a double for his first hit of the night.

“That shakes our dugout up and let’s us know that we can get a barrell on pitches,” Hayden said.

Jackson Cyza drove in Janke with a single up the middle to set Post 20’s advantage at 1-0.

That’d be all the offense First State Bank starter Carter Sintek would need.

The senior tossed seven innings of efficient, shutout ball on 79 pitches, striking out nine. He allowed just four base runners. No runner got further than first as Sintek picked off a runner in the fourth and the seventh, the latter thwarting a comeback effort by the Lincoln squad.

Post 20 added its insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to double its advantage to 2-0.

Julius Cortes motored around the bases for a stand up, two-out triple. The next pitch, Janke lined a ball back up the middle to bring in Cortes.

First State Bank had chances to extend its lead throughout the contest, leaving runners in scoring position in their final four turns at the plate.

Janke reached second on a walk and a stolen bag in the third and was also left at second in the fifth after grabbing his second stolen base of the game. Dom Escovedo was left at third in the fourth after he drew a walk and swiped a pair of bases, and Sintek was stranded at second in the sixth after a lead-off double.

Even though it didn’t result in runs, Hayden liked what he saw out of the group on the base paths.

“A huge part of that game was we stole a couple bags and put our guys in scoring position,” Hayden said.

The opening round win gives Fremont an early leg up on the rest of the A6 field as the only team to get an off day Saturday.

No. 1 seed Lincoln Northeast will play its first game Saturday against the winner of host and five seed South Sioux City and four seed Columbus, who played Friday night, while Anderson Ford will face elimination against the loser of the 4th/5th seed match-up.

“In tournaments like this, you take it one game at a time, but you also have to be cognizant of how you’re going to pitch it down the road,” Hayden said. “Having (Sintek) go a complete game and us getting a day off is huge.

First State Bank will return to the diamond at 5 p.m. Sunday with a spot in the championship game on the line. Post 20 will face the winner of Northeast vs. the South Sioux City/Columbus winner.

“Pretty happy with that win, but it’s just one of four that we have to get,” Hayden said.