OMAHA — Jax Sorensen had a big night Wednesday in helping the Fremont Tigers Hockey Club to its second win of the season.
Sorensen registered a hat trick to help the Tigers defeat the Westside Warriors 7-5 at Baxter Arena.
Reese Franzen’s goal off a Kolbe Moore assist with 4:59 left in the first period gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Westside tied it with 1:03 remaining in the period on Michael Schilken’s goal.
After Schilken scored in the second period, Fremont countered with four goals. Cal Miller scored off a Carter Franzen assist at 4:35, followed by Sorensen scoring off a Ryan Haack assist at 4:16.
Franzen notched his second goal at 2:30 (assisted by Ty Halllberg and Isaac Carsten) while Corrie Sasse connected at 1:04 (assisted by Jacob Ten Kley).
Schilken made it 5-3 when he scored with :03 left in the period.
Sorensen connected for an unassisted goal at 9:34 of the third period. He added another one at 6:49.
Schilken (1:46) and Bodey Sanning (:06) added two goals for Westside.
The Tigers host the Lincoln Stars at 6 Sunday night at the Sidner Ice Arena.