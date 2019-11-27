The Fremont Tigers hockey club used a hat track by Jax Sorensen to defeat Millard South 5-2 Sunday.
Sorensen opened the scoring when he connected with a goal off a Tal Hallberg assist with 9:06 left in the opening period.
In the second period, the Tigers extended the lead.
With 9:00 left, Reese Franzen scored off a Spencer Sorensen assist. Hunter Giffis then connected with 3:18 remaining off Hallberg’s assist. Just 14 seconds later, Sorensen made it 4-0 with an unassisted goal.
South finally broke through with 1:30 remaining when David Church scored an unassisted goal.
Millard South cut the deficit in half — 4-2 — when Eric Shepley assisted Caleb Waschkowski for a goal with 2:25 remaining in the third period.
Sorensen finished the scoring, off a Hallberg assist, with 1:37 left.
Chandler Doray had 14 saves for the Tigers while Jackson Roberts had 18 saves for South.
After a game Wednesday night against Papillion, Fremont will face Elkhorn at 2:30 Saturday afternoon at the Grover Ice Arena.