JC Brager spoiled the RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors debut of their new team name and uniforms Tuesday, going ahead in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to secure a 7-6 win.

“We’ve got to find ways to win one-run ball games,” said Post 20 coach Jeff Hayden. “We just have to continue to battle through it and deal with that adversity as we progress through the summer.”

RVR Bank rallied from a pair of three-run deficits, but never led and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth with the game tied at 6-6.

“That has been an issue too for us throughout the spring and now the summer, timely hitting and getting guys to have big time at-bats with guys on base,” Hayden said.

RVR Bank’s first three runs of the game came with a big swing of the bat in the bottom of the second. Brooks Eyler laced a two-out triple with the bases loaded to tie the game at 3-3 after JC Brager put up three runs in the top half of the inning.

Post 20 reloaded the bags with back-to-back walks, but failed to push across another run in the frame.

JC Brager got to RVR Bank starter Brandt Phillips again in the fourth, tallying three more runs to open up a 6-3 lead, scoring on a wild pitch, an defensive error and stolen base set up by a pair of balks by Phillips.

He finished the day with five strikeouts to two walks and two hit batters while allowing six hits and six runs.

RVR Bank chipped away at the lead in the home half of the inning, plating a pair in the bottom of the fourth.

Charlie Richmond swiped home after reaching on a lead-off walk then back-to-back bunts by Eyler and Jackson Cyza brought in Collin Ridder, who also reached on walk.

Richmond came through again in the bottom of the fifth, singling to center to tie the game.

Ridder worked a walk to load the bases, but JC Brager escaped the jam as Eyler’s hit up the middle was knocked down by the pitcher and Cyza’s follow-up flair to shortstop found leather instead of grass.

“Brooks had a little bit of tough luck on that ground ball, Hayden said.

A two-out RBI single in the top seventh ultimately sunk RVR Bank as Post 20 went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Nate Jones was tagged with the loss in relief. He allowed five hits and struck out a pair while posting two shutout frames in the fifth and sixth innings.

“He threw a lot of strikes and battled,” Hayden said.

Tuesday was the first game for RVR Bank Post 20 under the new name with the bank rebranding away from First State Bank.

The team’s new threads featured the same navy and baby blue color scheme as previous iterations.

“We wanted to make a uniform that was going to make them happy and make them proud, but also we wanted to be a good representation of them because they’ve been such good stewards to us and our program,” Hayden said.