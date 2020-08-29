Jennings-era opens with win over Lincoln Northeast

The Lee Jennings-era of Fremont football is off to a perfect start, taking down Lincoln Northeast 31-14 win over Lincoln Northeast Friday night at Heedum Field.
“It was a good team victory,” Jennings said. “I think we did a lot of really nice things that proved we can stick together as a team.”
The Tigers had to weather an early storm as senior quarterback Jack Cooper came up injured after a run at the midway point of the first quarter and did not return. He completed three of his first four passes for 26 yards and had a 46-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Glause wiped off the board due to a penalty.
Fremont turned to junior Carter Sintek to take over the signal caller spot.
“Carter stepped in and did a nice job of leading the team and picking where Jack left off,” Jennings said.
Sintek’s first pass of the season resulted in six points as he found senior wide receiver Dawson Glause for a 26-yard catch and run score to put Fremont in front 7-0 at the six minutes, 49 seconds mark of the opening quarter.
The junior followed up his opening move with a 36-yard heave to Drew Sellon, who led the team in receiving with 114 yards on seven receptions, setting up a 41-yard field goal by Jace Lampkins at the 10:09 mark of the second quarter.
“It kind of narrows down the playbook a little bit,” Jennings said on having the back-up quarterback. “Jack is an unbelievable kid and is able to do a lot of different things with our offense and coach (Tony) Wienandt*, so we just kind of had to cut things down a little bit.”
Sellon set up the final score of the first half for the Tigers, picking off Rocket’s quarterback Jeremiah Collier and returning the ball 11 yards to the Rockets 21.
Fremont parlayed the interception into a five-yard touchdown run for Micah Moore with 7:07 left in the first half.
The junior back rushed for 106 yards on 23 carries to lead the team.
Northeast converted Sintek’s lone interception of the night into six points in the third quarter for the only points of the frame.
Seven seconds into the final quarter, Fremont answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Sintek to Glause
Sintek finished the night 16-for-23 for 229 yards.
“Carter is going to learn on the fly a little bit,” Jennings said. “He has everything down that he needed to have down to win the football game tonight and I think he did a nice job tonight. As he steps in a new role here depending on what results we get back with Jack, at least for a while he is going to be the number one and so he is going to continue to grow and build in the offense.”
Tyler Downey put the finishing touches on the Tigers win, returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers tallied three interceptions on the night to go along two sacks.
“I thought we kind of bent but didn’t break,” Jennings said.
The Rockets added a late score in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter after Fremont began subbing in its back-ups.
This is the second-straight year Fremont has opened with a win.
Friday also marked the first football game for the Tigers during the COVID pandemic.
“When we stepped off the bus, it kind of felt like ‘okay, we are back into,’ and honestly minus the mask it was just like any other Friday night,” Jennings said.
Fremont travels to North Platte, who are coming off a 13-6 win over Auroa, for its week two game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bauer Field
