Jennings-era opens with win over Lincoln Northeast

“It kind of narrows down the playbook a little bit,” Jennings said on having the back-up quarterback. “Jack is an unbelievable kid and is able to do a lot of different things with our offense and coach (Tony) Wienandt*, so we just kind of had to cut things down a little bit.”

Sellon set up the final score of the first half for the Tigers, picking off Rocket’s quarterback Jeremiah Collier and returning the ball 11 yards to the Rockets 21.

Fremont parlayed the interception into a five-yard touchdown run for Micah Moore with 7:07 left in the first half.

The junior back rushed for 106 yards on 23 carries to lead the team.

Northeast converted Sintek’s lone interception of the night into six points in the third quarter for the only points of the frame.

Seven seconds into the final quarter, Fremont answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Sintek to Glause

Sintek finished the night 16-for-23 for 229 yards.