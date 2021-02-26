 Skip to main content
Jesse, boys 200-yard medley relay advance to state swim finals
gr21022635.jpg

Lincoln, NE - 2/26/2021 - Lincoln East's Ashlea Johnson competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke at state swimming on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Devaney Sports Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Fremont’s Karsen Jesse advanced to the girls 200-yard freestyle finals as did the boys 200-yard medley relay squad in Thursday’s State Swim preliminary races.

Jesse logged a time of 1:57.80—the seventh fastest time of the day—to claim her spot in the finals.

Jesse will also swim in the consolation finals of the 500-yard freestyle, claiming the 16 seed with a time of 5:29.54.

The Tigers 200-yard medley relay squad of Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McClellan and John Monson combined for a time of 1:39.71 for the sixth fastest time in the race.

Fremont will also have a handful of swimmers in the consolation finals.

The Lady Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay team of Madelyn Buck, Lucy Dillon, Elisabeth Meyer and Jesse just missed qualifying for the finals with a time of 1:41.48—.19 seconds slower than the eighth place time.

Buck, Dillon, Jesse and Charlotte Vech combined for a time of 3:45.56 in the 400-yard freestyle relay to make the consolation finals in the 11 seed.

McClellan extend his season with a pair of top 16 finishes, finishing 12th in the 100-yard butterfly preliminary race in a time of 53.33. He also took 15th in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.74.

Christ reached the second day of swimming with a 1:00.13 in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing with the 11th fast time.

Christ, Monson, McClellan and Josh Iossi finished tenth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.16 to claim a spot in the consolation finals.

Other Fremont times:

Girls

200-yard medley relay—Meyer, Ellie Schiemann, Addie Schiemann, Grace Blick—2:02.98, 24th

50-yard freestyle—Buck, 25.30, 18th; Dillon, 25.44, 20th

100-yard freestyle—Buck, 55.65, 19th; Dillon, 56.59, 29th

Boys

200-yard freestyle—Monson, 1:50.10, 21st

200-yard IM—Lamson, 2:08.16, 22nd

50-yard freestyle—Christ, 23.27, 29th

100-yard freestyle—Monson, 50.24, 22nd

100-yard backstroke—Lamson, 57.34, 22nd

400-yard freestyle relay—Lamson, Iossi, Cade Arnett, Ethan Lefler, 3:35.71, 22nd

