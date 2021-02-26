Jesse, boys 200-yard medley relay advance to state swim finals

Fremont’s Karsen Jesse advanced to the girls 200-yard freestyle finals as did the boys 200-yard medley relay squad in Thursday’s State Swim preliminary races.
Jesse logged a time of 1:57.80—the seventh fastest time of the day—to claim her spot in the finals.
Jesse will also swim in the consolation finals of the 500-yard freestyle, claiming the 16 seed with a time of 5:29.54.
The Tigers 200-yard medley relay squad of Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McClellan and John Monson combined for a time of 1:39.71 for the sixth fastest time in the race.
Fremont will also have a handful of swimmers in the consolation finals.
The Lady Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay team of Madelyn Buck, Lucy Dillon, Elisabeth Meyer and Jesse just missed qualifying for the finals with a time of 1:41.48—.19 seconds slower than the eighth place time.
Buck, Dillon, Jesse and Charlotte Vech combined for a time of 3:45.56 in the 400-yard freestyle relay to make the consolation finals in the 11 seed.
McClellan extend his season with a pair of top 16 finishes, finishing 12th in the 100-yard butterfly preliminary race in a time of 53.33. He also took 15th in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.74.
Christ reached the second day of swimming with a 1:00.13 in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing with the 11th fast time.
Christ, Monson, McClellan and Josh Iossi finished tenth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.16 to claim a spot in the consolation finals.
Other Fremont times:
Girls
200-yard medley relay—Meyer, Ellie Schiemann, Addie Schiemann, Grace Blick—2:02.98, 24th
50-yard freestyle—Buck, 25.30, 18th; Dillon, 25.44, 20th
100-yard freestyle—Buck, 55.65, 19th; Dillon, 56.59, 29th
Boys
200-yard freestyle—Monson, 1:50.10, 21st
200-yard IM—Lamson, 2:08.16, 22nd
50-yard freestyle—Christ, 23.27, 29th
100-yard freestyle—Monson, 50.24, 22nd
100-yard backstroke—Lamson, 57.34, 22nd
400-yard freestyle relay—Lamson, Iossi, Cade Arnett, Ethan Lefler, 3:35.71, 22nd