Jesse, boys 200-yard medley relay advance to state swim finals

Fremont’s Karsen Jesse advanced to the girls 200-yard freestyle finals as did the boys 200-yard medley relay squad in Thursday’s State Swim preliminary races.

Jesse logged a time of 1:57.80—the seventh fastest time of the day—to claim her spot in the finals.

Jesse will also swim in the consolation finals of the 500-yard freestyle, claiming the 16 seed with a time of 5:29.54.

The Tigers 200-yard medley relay squad of Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McClellan and John Monson combined for a time of 1:39.71 for the sixth fastest time in the race.

Fremont will also have a handful of swimmers in the consolation finals.

The Lady Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay team of Madelyn Buck, Lucy Dillon, Elisabeth Meyer and Jesse just missed qualifying for the finals with a time of 1:41.48—.19 seconds slower than the eighth place time.

Buck, Dillon, Jesse and Charlotte Vech combined for a time of 3:45.56 in the 400-yard freestyle relay to make the consolation finals in the 11 seed.

McClellan extend his season with a pair of top 16 finishes, finishing 12th in the 100-yard butterfly preliminary race in a time of 53.33. He also took 15th in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.74.