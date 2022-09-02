Jocelyn Kumm, Bergan finish runner-up at Bellevue West Invite

OMAHA - A rough start blossomed into one of the best days of golf the Bergan girls golf team has had in the early proceedings of the season.

Led by a runner-up finish by senior Jocelyn Kumm, the Knights finished runner-up at the Bellevue East Invitational Thursday at Tara Hills Golf Course.

"Our opening tee shots were not good, but everybody settled in and played pretty consistent golf today for early in the year," said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman.

Kumm shot a +19, 89, to finish in a tie for second place - matched by Avery Dill of Platteview - and finished three strokes back of champion Sarah Kim of Millard North JV, who shot an 86.

The senior shot a 47 on the front side, then came in with a 42 on the back nine.

The Mustangs also secured the team title with a team score of 385. Bergan shot 404 as a unit to take second place.

Olivia Prauner joined Kumm in the top 10, shooting a 95 to take seventh place.

"I know both of them accomplished a couple of personal goals today so time to reset new goals tomorrow and get after it," Murman said.

Rounding out the team score was Olivia Fedde's 109 and Ellie Sendgraff's 111. Avery Ridder also competed, shooting a 119.

Bergan returns to the links Thursday, Sept. 8, for the Lakeview Invite at Quail Run Golf Course.