 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson goes for 26 in upset of No. 7 Omaha Concordia
View Comments

Johnson goes for 26 in upset of No. 7 Omaha Concordia

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_122920_NBC BBB_p1.jpg

North Bend Central's Brodey Johnson shoots over a pair of Guardian Angel Central Catholic defenders in the second half of the Tigers 65-40 win in the opening round of the North Bend Central Tournament Monday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

North Bend Central knocked off previously unbeaten No. 7 Omaha Concordia 59-56 behind 26 points from Brodey Johnson to win the North Bend Central Holiday Tournament.

Johnson took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of the Tigers 20 points in the frame to erase a four-point halftime to tie the game at 41-41 going into the fourth quarter.

North Bend Central led by as many as eight with a minute left before Concordia stage a comeback to cut the Tiger lead down to 55-53 with 23 seconds left.

Johnson scored the final four points of the game for North Bend Central including a lay-up with seven seconds left to answer a Mustang 3-pointer that made it a one-point game.

Kyler Hellbusch added 19 points for North Bend Central with 13 coming in the first half.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News