Johnson goes for 26 in upset of No. 7 Omaha Concordia

North Bend Central knocked off previously unbeaten No. 7 Omaha Concordia 59-56 behind 26 points from Brodey Johnson to win the North Bend Central Holiday Tournament.

Johnson took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of the Tigers 20 points in the frame to erase a four-point halftime to tie the game at 41-41 going into the fourth quarter.

North Bend Central led by as many as eight with a minute left before Concordia stage a comeback to cut the Tiger lead down to 55-53 with 23 seconds left.

Johnson scored the final four points of the game for North Bend Central including a lay-up with seven seconds left to answer a Mustang 3-pointer that made it a one-point game.

Kyler Hellbusch added 19 points for North Bend Central with 13 coming in the first half.

