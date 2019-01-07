COLUMBUS -- Fremont Bergan finished 10th in the 21-team High Plains Wrestling Invitational that was conducted Friday and Saturday.
Columbus won the team title with 227 points while Valentine was second with 190. Wahoo High was third with 160. The Knights finished with 65.
"We go to High Plains because it is one of the toughest tournaments in the state, regardless of class, because we get to see how our kids will respond in moments of adversity and because it is a great measuring stick to see where we are as a team and individually," Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said.
Senior Jacob Johnson led the Knights by placing third at 145 pounds. He went 6-1 in contested matches. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Collin Ludvik of Wahoo in 3:37. In the semifinals, Johnson suffered a 3-0 loss to Justin White of David City. The Bergan wrestler rebounded in the third-place match by beating Peyten Walling of Wahoo 6-4.
"Jacob competed as well this weekend as I've ever seen," Marolf said. "It wasn't always pretty, but it was in your face and it was really physical. If he's able to continue cleaning up some technique, I think the sky is the limit for him."
Marolf is pleased with the veteran's progress.
"I'm not happy that he lost, but he's closed the gap with those top-tier kids," he said. "No one wins a state title in January, so he'll get back to work trying to make sure he'll be able to reach his goals in February."
Freshman Caden Arps was fourth at 113. He went 3-2 in contested matches. In the third-place match, he suffered an 11-6 loss to Clay Cerny of Columbus.
"Arps had a heck of a tournament," Marolf said. "He just has to learn consistency and how to mentally prepare a little better. ... He's capable of beating anyone, if he believes that he can beat them. He'll continue to work on that area and hopefully we'll see that improvement over the next month."
Eli Simonson finished sixth at 285. He went 3-3 in contested matches with pins over Max Baber of Omaha Creighton Prep (5:42), Ryan Brandenburg of Columbus Scotus (:35) and Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central (3:37). In the fifth-place match, Dalton Rasmussen of Boone Central edged Simonson 1-0.
"Eli wrestled pretty well," Marolf said. "He was really close in a couple of matches and that is just what wrestling heavyweights is sometimes -- one- or two-point matches. He was in a few scramble positions where he could have easily put his opponent in a tough spot, but it just didn't go our way. As he gains experience and adapts his wrestling style, he'll get things figured out."
Freshmen Cal Janke (126) and Koa McIntyre (160) finished seventh in their respective weight classes.
"Janke and McIntyre were both solid as usual," Marolf said. "Both won some tough matches on Friday and ran into some buzzsaws on Saturday. The good part was that they got to experience Day 2 of High Plains and they finished the tournament with a win."
Also finishing seventh was Peyton Cone at 220. During the tournament, Cone had pins over James Sucha of Kearney Catholic (:45) and Wayne Moore of David City (2:09).
North Bend finished 15th with 47 points. Zach Borer remained undefeated by winning the title at 170 pounds.
Borer went 5-0 in contested matches. He pinned Blayze Standly of Columbus in 2:23 in the championship match. He also pinned Michael Adams of Creighton Prep (1:44), Evan Sliva of Columbus Scotus (1:07), Carlos Chavez of David City (:16) and Michael Hernandez of Schuyler (:31).
Jacob Ray of the Tigers was fourth at 160.
Oakland-Craig finished 11th with 62 points. Jefferson McNeill was the runner-up at 138. He suffered a 5-3 overtime loss to Damien Kersten of Battle Creek.
Jarron Metzler (152) and Justyn Hale (285) of O-C finished fourth in their respective divisions.
On Thursday, Bergan will travel for a dual at Boys Town. On Friday (Syracuse) and Saturday (Arlington), the Knights will compete in tournaments.
"We turn around after a two-day meat grinder of a tournament and wrestle three days in a row to finish this week," Marolf said. "We set the schedule up like this so that the kids can get used to what multiple day weigh-ins and competitions will be like at districts and state."