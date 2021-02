Fremont's Emily Johnson signed to play softball at Northeast Community College Wednesday.

"I visited the campus and absolutely fell in love," Johnson said. "When I met the coaches, they were very welcoming. I really liked the coaches."

Johnson, who played for the Nebraska Venom club team, also looked at Peru State and Briar Cliff.

"I really wanted to stay close and I just bonded with coaches right away and they made me feel very comfortable and welcomed," Johnson said.

