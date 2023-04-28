Fremont's Juan Gonzalez took down another long-standing program record at the George Anderson Invite Thursday.

The sophomore broke David Iteffa's 3200m record set in 1990 by a second, crossing the finish line at 9:11.04.

He was joined on the podium by Wes Pleskac, who turned in a personal best 9:46.46 to take third. Mason Nau also notched a PR with a seventh place finish in 10:21.66.

Gonzalez's efforts were the crown jewel of the Tigers fifth place finish and the lone individual event win on the boys side.

Will Schulz nabbed a runner-up finish in the 1600m, clocking in at 4:28.17 while Paulo Murrieta Torres finished fourth in 4:39.04.

Out in the field events, Austin Mattson landed a throw of 150'10" in the discus to take runner-up.

Wyatt Kurzenburger busted out a throw of 46'8" to take third in the shot put.

Creighton Prep held off Kearney for the boys team title, 137-131.

The Fremont girls finished third in the team standings, edging out Omaha North by a single point 67-66 for the bronze spot. Kearney ran away with the team title with 141 points while Lincoln Pius X took second with 78 points.

The Tigers owned the 800m at the event with Chloe Hemmer winning the individual race in 2:22.32 in addition to Fremont winning the relayed edition of the race.

Hemmer wasn't alone in the 800m race with Maris Dahl four seconds back in third place - 2:26.95 - and Ayva Darmento coming in fifth in 2:29.77.

Dahl and Darmenton along with Allison Merrill and Jenna Knuppel combined to win the 4x800m relay at 10:10.37.

Tayler Evans captured Fremont's third first place finish in the pole vault, clearing 12'1". She also finished fifth in the triple jump with a best leap of 34' 1/2".

Sydney Glause added a runner-up finish in the 200m with a time of 26.18 and also took third in the 100m in 12.75.

Makenna Meyer broke through in the discus, hitting a personal best 121'8" to finish runner-up.

Postseason running starts next week for Fremont with the Heartland Athletic Conference championships schedule for Tuesday in Grand Island. The meet is set to begin at 11 a.m.