Jubilation to heartbreak - First State Bank Post 20 Seniors finish runner-up in Class A

OMAHA - The bottom of the fourth inning of the winner-take-all Class A state championship game - the final game of the three-game series - was a microcosm of the First State Bank Post 20’s Saturday.
Post 20 starter Sam Gifford produced the ground ball he was looking for with Gretna’s Caden Boswell sending a sharp knock to shortstop Carter Sintek with the bases loaded in a 3-3 tie with one out.
Sintek flipped the ball to second baseman Conner Richmond, who sent it over to first for what appeared to be an inning ending double play, preserving the tie.
Boswell, however, was called safe at first, giving the Dragons a 4-3 lead.
Gretna snuck across a second run as Fremont’s celebration turned to protest. A run that would stand as the difference in the tightly contested series.
After securing a walk-off 4-3 win in the first game of the day to force a championship game, the First State Bank Seniors fell a game short of repeating as Class A American Legion champions, losing the final game of the series 5-4 to Gretna.
“It’s kind of a cruel game sometimes, it’s just kind of the way it goes,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
First State Bank went down to its final out in the opener Saturday before rallying to even the series at a game a piece.
“We just said get guys on and keep on passing the bat and getting to the next guy until you have a chance to go get them,” Hayden said.
Hunter Mueller slipped a single down the third base line to start the bottom of the seventh with FSB trailing 3-1.
Conner Richmond drew a walk to put the tying run aboard.
After a sacrifice bunt by Dawson Glause moved the base runners up 90 feet, Jax Sorensen lofted a sacrifice fly to center to bring First State Bank within a run with Richmond holding at second base.
Gretna elected to put the go-ahead run aboard by walking Carter Sintek, choosing to instead face Cal Janke.
Janke laced a single to center field, scoring Richmond to tie the game at 3-3 and moving Sintek up to third.
Camden McKenzie produced the winning run, beating out an infield single to keep First State Bank’s season alive for one more game.
Gretna sent Jackson Shelburne back out for the second game of the doubleheader. He took the loss in game one after coming on for the final four batters of the game and First State Bank found similar success against the Dragons ace.
Post 20 put up three runs in the top of the first in the second game. A pair of walks and a hit batter - Shelburne hit four FSB batters and walked four - loaded the bases.
Sam Gifford smashed a double to the right center gap, clearing the bases to give First State Bank just its second lead of the series.
The Dragons answered back with two runs in the bottom of first on a single up the middle off starter Gifford.
“I felt like if we jumped on them early, I thought that we’d give ourselves a pretty good chance to finish the thing off the way we wanted to, but you have to tip your hat to Gretna,” Hayden said. “They fought and they fought back and never gave up.”
First State Bank’s offense cooled after the opening frame, mustering just one hit - a Sintek single with two outs in the seventh - against Shelburne and Gretna reliever Rusty Wortman.
Gretna scratched across a run in the second after a two-out walk spiraled into a 3-3 tie after a pair of throwing errors by the First State Bank defense.
Post 20 tallied its final run of the season in the top of the fifth with Sintek scoring on a grounder by McKenzie that bounced away from the Gretna first baseman.
Brady Benson came on in relief of Gifford, who threw 3 2/3 innings while allowing five hits, striking out three and walking four.
Benson allowed just one hit over 2 1/3 innings with one strikeout.
Sintek picked up the win in game one, tossing a complete game while scattering six hits and striking out five.
First State Bank ends the season as the Class A state runner-up - playing in the championship series for the second-straight season - and National Division champion with a final record of 27-14.
“As sorrowful as I am that our season is over, an equal amount of emotion and pride beams from me because of the kind of the kids that I got to coach this year,” Hayden said. “They were a fantastic group of kids to come to the ballpark with every single day. I think they all genuinely loved and cared for each other and when you get to be a part of something like that, that’s a special thing.
The conclusion of the American Legion slate also marks the end of storied careers for Glause, Gifford, McKenzie, Richmond, Mueller, Benson, Brenton Pitt and Jack Cooper.
“Guys that have been taught how to play the game the right way and continue to play the game the right way as the season progressed and as their careers progressed,” Hayden said. “We are losing not only a bunch of really good baseball players, but a bunch of really good people.”