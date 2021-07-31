Jubilation to heartbreak - First State Bank Post 20 Seniors finish runner-up in Class A

Sam Gifford smashed a double to the right center gap, clearing the bases to give First State Bank just its second lead of the series.

The Dragons answered back with two runs in the bottom of first on a single up the middle off starter Gifford.

“I felt like if we jumped on them early, I thought that we’d give ourselves a pretty good chance to finish the thing off the way we wanted to, but you have to tip your hat to Gretna,” Hayden said. “They fought and they fought back and never gave up.”

First State Bank’s offense cooled after the opening frame, mustering just one hit - a Sintek single with two outs in the seventh - against Shelburne and Gretna reliever Rusty Wortman.

Gretna scratched across a run in the second after a two-out walk spiraled into a 3-3 tie after a pair of throwing errors by the First State Bank defense.

Post 20 tallied its final run of the season in the top of the fifth with Sintek scoring on a grounder by McKenzie that bounced away from the Gretna first baseman.

Brady Benson came on in relief of Gifford, who threw 3 2/3 innings while allowing five hits, striking out three and walking four.

Benson allowed just one hit over 2 1/3 innings with one strikeout.