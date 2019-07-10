The First State Bank Juniors split a pair of games against Columbus recently.
Columbus won the opener 9-6.
Brenton Pitt had two hits, scored a run and drove in one for FSB. Sam Gifford had two singles and scored once. Chase Sutherland had one hit and two RBI while Noah Radtke had one hit and one RBI.
Hunter Mueller drove in a run and scored once.
Brady Benson took the loss. He worked five innings and gave up nine runs (only three earned) on 14 hits and no walks. He struck out five. Radtke pitched a hitless inning of relief.
Julius Cortes went 2-for-4 with three RBI to spark First State to a 7-2 win in the second game.
FSB scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie it at 2. The Juniors then scored five in the top of the ninth.
Benson and Gifford had one hit each. Mueller pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win. Pitt started and struck out four in seven innings.