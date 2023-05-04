The Bergan track team got its final tune-up before the postseason Thursday at Heedum Field at the Bergan Invite.

Senior Kaitlyn Mlnarik headlined the Bergan girls team effort with a win in the 800m and a third place finish in the 1600m.

The Northwest Missouri State track and field signee was locked in for her 1600m race.

So much so that multiple whistles, a pair of announcements over the loudspeakers and nearly every coach hollering to stop couldn’t halt her as she settled in her pace around 200m in the race. The cause for all the commotion was a false start which caused the race to be restarted.

“I was zoned in, I didn’t really hear anybody yelling at me,” Mlarnik said. “It was a big mental thing to get back into it and get ready.”

After a brief intermission, the girls 1600m got back underway with Mlnarik clocking in 5:43.99

The senior blew away the field in the 800m, winning by eight seconds at 2:22.29—a new personal best for the senior and a top 15 time in the state this year according to records kept by Prep Running Nerd.

“I feel really good about the 800,” Mlnarik said.

The Bergan girls put on a show in the field as well.

Layci Kucera finished runner-up in the discus by two inches, finishing at 108’4”. She also had a throw of 31’7” in the shot put, good for fifth place.

Avery Gossett took third in both the triple jump and the long jump with her best hop, skip and a jump landing at 30’ 10 ½” and her best long jump coming in at 15 ½”

On the track, Sophie O’Neil finished third in the 3200m after crossing the finish line at 13:17.68. Elizabeth Morales finished fifth in the 400m with a time of 1:07.63.

Dawson Pruss picked up the one event win for the Bergan boys. He captured the pole vault title by clearing 12’ to best Aquinas’ Marcus Krivanek and Timothy Duke, who both finished at 11’6”. He also took fourth in the triple jump, landing at 38’ 3 ½, and tied for third in the high jump, clearing 5’10”.

Trevor Brainard had a busy afternoon that netted him three silver medals.

Brainard posted the fastest qualifying time in the 100m dash at 11.34, but was bested in the finals by Aquinas’ Bryant Stouffer to finish up with a 11.45 finals time. Teammate Will Bendig ran third in both the finals and the prelims with his fastest time of 11.52 coming in the finals heat.

The 200m followed the same storyline. Brainard ran a 23.21 in the qualifying heats and a 23.46 in the finals, only to get edged out by Stouffer’s 23.14. Bendig finished fourth in the 200m finals with a time of 23.99.

Brainard also finished runner-up in the long jump, hitting 20’.

Aaron Peralta finished fourth in the shot put with a best throw of 39’9”.

Bergan will fight for state spots next Thursday at the Class C-3 district meet host by Aquinas in David City.