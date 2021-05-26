Kearney Country Club challenges area golfer on final day of Class C state tournament

KEARNEY—The Kearney Country Club course got the better of area golfers on the final day of the Class C State Tournament Wednesday as nearly all added strokes to their scores from the opening round.
Bergan’s Brady Davis managed to shave off two strokes from his opening round, carding a + 14, 85.
“Probably not my best two days, but you live and you learn and you move on,” Davis said.
Davis recorded his lone birdie of the day on the fifth hole as he made the turn at +5, 40.
He matched his opening round performance on the backside with a 45.
The junior, in his first state appearance, recorded an 85 on the first day of the tournament.
“Putting today and even both days was hard,” Davis said. “Without playing the course very often and then playing it for the first two times in your career, they were just really difficult today.”
The junior ends the year having set the Knights program record and having notched his first varsity tournament win.
“I am already ready for next year,” Davis said.
Yutan held on a fifth place finish as a team led by a pair of top 15 finishers.
The Chieftains tallied 706 stokes in two days, sitting 26 back of Class C champion Bishop Neumann.
Jake Richmond had no troubles with the course, matching the second-lowest round of the day with a +6, 77, to follow up an 89 on the opening day of play.
He finished in a tie for 13th at 166.
Will Elgert added five strokes to his opening round 80 with an 85 on Wednesday to finish in a tie for 11th at 165 for the tournament.
“I definitely didn’t play well, but you win some, you lose some,” Elgert said. “When you can’t hit fairways, that’s what happens.
Jude Elgert carded a 184 for the tournament while Brady Timm shot a 191 to round out the Chieftain’s team score.
North Bend Central’s Connor Schlueter ended his high school career with a tie for 15th at state, putting in rounds of 81 and 86 for a 167 two-day score.
“I really enjoyed the experience here,” Schlueter said. “I didn’t play as well I really wanted to, but if you don’t hit the fairways that’s what you’re going to get. You can really get in trouble at this place. It’s a fun course to play, but you tend to get in a lot of trouble if you don’t hit the fairways.”
Schlueter’s lone birdie Wednesday came on the long par five 17th, which features an island green.
Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer had an uncharacteristic day in his final round as a Raider, carding a 94 Wednesday after shooting 80 on the opening day.
“Just nothing was really working at all,” Hagerbaumer said. “I couldn’t find a fairway, couldn’t put the ball, couldn’t chip at all, but we got around and had a good time while we were doing it.”
The future Concordia University golfer still managed to tie for 25th with a 174 two-day total.
Hagerbaumer leaves as the Logan View 9-hole and 18-hole program record holder.
“Before this year, I hadn’t really won anything, so this year really showed that I can take that next step and win a tournament, so I know what that feels like and hopefully I can take that to Concordia,” Hagerbaumer said.
Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck captured the individual state title with a +6, 148.