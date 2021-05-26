Kearney Country Club challenges area golfer on final day of Class C state tournament

KEARNEY—The Kearney Country Club course got the better of area golfers on the final day of the Class C State Tournament Wednesday as nearly all added strokes to their scores from the opening round.

Bergan’s Brady Davis managed to shave off two strokes from his opening round, carding a + 14, 85.

“Probably not my best two days, but you live and you learn and you move on,” Davis said.

Davis recorded his lone birdie of the day on the fifth hole as he made the turn at +5, 40.

He matched his opening round performance on the backside with a 45.

The junior, in his first state appearance, recorded an 85 on the first day of the tournament.

“Putting today and even both days was hard,” Davis said. “Without playing the course very often and then playing it for the first two times in your career, they were just really difficult today.”

The junior ends the year having set the Knights program record and having notched his first varsity tournament win.

“I am already ready for next year,” Davis said.

Yutan held on a fifth place finish as a team led by a pair of top 15 finishers.